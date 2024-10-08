Here's What Editors Are Shopping For October Prime Day 2025

October Prime Day is one of my favorite times of the year. When else can you get mega deals on the buzziest fashion, home and beauty finds and have them delivered to your doorstep within days? There’s simply no better time to shop, but to be honest, all those deals can be kind of overwhelming to sort through in just two days—yes, October Prime Day starts on Oct. 7, and ends on Oct. 8. Luckily, I asked my fellow PureWow editors to help me comb through Amazon’s goodies and recommend stellar must-have picks. We’ve spent months testing and scouring the web for the best of the best, including the Dyson Airwrap ( $550 ; $413), Solawave Radiant Renewal Wand ( $189 ; $118) and Bissell Little Green Machine ( $124 ; $82). Here’s what’s worth your money—and what you should save on this Prime Day. Read on for our top 19 picks.

