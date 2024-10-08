About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Here's What Editors Are Shopping For October Prime Day 2025

By Destinee Scott
Updated Oct 7, 2025
10:45am
October Prime Day is one of my favorite times of the year. When else can you get mega deals on the buzziest fashionhome and beauty finds and have them delivered to your doorstep within days? There’s simply no better time to shop, but to be honest, all those deals can be kind of overwhelming to sort through in just two days—yes, October Prime Day starts on Oct. 7, and ends on Oct. 8. Luckily, I asked my fellow PureWow editors to help me comb through Amazon’s goodies and recommend stellar must-have picks. We’ve spent months testing and scouring the web for the best of the best, including the Dyson Airwrap ($550; $413), Solawave Radiant Renewal Wand ($189; $118) and Bissell Little Green Machine ($124; $82). Here’s what’s worth your money—and what you should save on this Prime Day. Read on for our top 19 picks.

P.S. If you’ve yet to sign up for Amazon Prime, be sure to join here to get the best deals now and throughout the year.

purewow prime day editors' picks: solawave radiant renewal wand and renew complex activation serum
Amazon

1. Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Wand & Renew Complex Serum

Solawave

“Since I’ve started using the Solawave wand diligently, my skin texture has definitely become softer and more supple, while my complexion looks more even-toned and glowy,” writes PureWow Senior Commerce Editor Stephanie Maida in her review. “The wand has also helped tackle my puffy under-eyes in the morning after one too many glasses of wine the night before, leaving them smoother and brighter. Furthermore, my skin feels more hydrated and looks less dull overall, which may be a testament to the claim of galvanic current increasing product absorption. As a result, the fine lines and creases that reveal themselves when my skin is parched have been less noticeable. I’ll also say that I haven’t gotten a single blemish or breakout in the past two weeks.”

$169; $118 at Amazon
prime day purewow editors picks dyson v15
Amazon

2. Dyson V15 Vacuum

Dyson

“Let me start by saying that the Dyson V15 is like the Swiss Army knife of vacuums—it does everything, and it does it well,” proclaims PureWow Associate Editor Sydney Meister in her review. “I’d say the V15 is worth every penny if you’re looking to invest in a powerful cordless vacuum. Its laser-guided cleaning head, intelligent suction adjustment and HEPA filtration system set it apart from other vacuums on the market—and it outperformed when it came to hair shed and battery life.”

$850; $570 at Amazon
prime day purewow editors picks elemis pro collagen cleansing balm
Amazon

3. ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm

Elemis

“I have super sensitive, dry skin that can often react negatively to new products, including those marked as for sensitive skin,” says PureWow Executive Editor Alexia Dellner. “[This balm makes my] skin feel more hydrated, and I appreciate that there’s no scent. (I can get sneezy if someone even lights a candle in my house). It’s a creamy balm that’s easy to scoop out with your fingertips and melts onto my skin. A pea-sized amount removed all my foundation and blush, and it feels so luxurious.”

$72; $61 at Amazon
prime-day-editor-shopping-list-hero-image
Amazon

4. IGK Good Behavior Taming Wand

IGK

“I was not expecting this to be so good, but I think this is my new favorite flyaway tamer,” says PureWow SEO Editor Marissa Wu. “The tube is slim, so it doesn't feel bulky in my travel toiletry bag. The wand is precise and lightweight, and won't drag a goopy mess through my hair, which is very fine. I also like that the formula doesn't dry down to a crisp...My hair still feels like hair.”

$24; $20 at Amazon
prime-day-editor-shopping-list-silver-coffee-machine
Amazon

5. De'Longhi Rivelia Automatic Espresso Machine

De'Longhi

I've been eyeing the De'Longhi Rivelia espresso machine ever since Brad Pitt personally endorsed it. What makes this machine different than others, you ask? Aside from whipping up piping hot, delicious drinks in about a minute, it also comes with an automatic milk frother and a control panel that includes a range of touch buttons and LED lights. Just select from one of the presets, and you'll be all set and energized for the day. Plus, it's a great eye-candy for your kitchen countertop.

$1,500; $1,300 at Amazon
prime day purewow editors' picks: dyson air wrap
Amazon

6. Dyson Airwrap

Dyson

“When it comes to the Airwrap versus every other tool like it, I will always choose the Dyson,” Wu says. “I’ve done my fair share of similar tech, and nothing beats the design—or results—that I’ve gotten with the Airwrap. It’s an all-in-one tool that gives my usually limp hair actual results. I’d rather buy this on sale than opt for a cheaper version that doesn’t work as well, because in the long run, it’s worth it. I will caveat by saying it’s easier to use on longer locks. For a time, I thought it was a letdown, but as my hair has grown, I’ve really been able to benefit from all the features, especially the signature barrels.”

$550; $413 at Amazon
prime day purewow editors picks grace and stella eye masks
Amazon

7. Grace & Stella Under Eye Mask

Grace & Stella

Designed to reduce puffiness and dark circles, these hydrogel pads have quickly become a PureWow reader favorite. “While they won’t drastically change the appearance of your under-eye area, I do still see a difference,” PureWow Beauty and Cultures Editor Chelsea Candelario writes. “I feel more energized (like the name suggests), and the area looks brighter than ever. I appreciate how they reduce my dark circles and maintain moisture. I also love how Grace & Stella offers a variety of pack options to choose from, and honestly, the price is pretty reasonable. Now, they don’t last all day, and they’re a bit slippery, but [they're] still a great pick-me-up whenever I need it."

$14; $8 at Amazon
prime day purewow editors' picks: bissell little green
Amazon

8. Bissell Little Green

Bissell

There are vacuums, and then there’s the Little Green. It took over TikTok for its ability to remove stains from carpet and upholstery, and when we tested it firsthand, it didn’t disappoint. “The Little Green is worth [it], mainly because it’s super easy to use right when you take it out of the box, you only need a little solution, (otherwise, it's mostly just water) so you're not spending a lot of money after you buy the product…and it takes stains out really well,” says former PureWow Content Creator Ali Brown in an episode of Take My Money. “My biggest con would be that it's pretty big for my small New York City Apartment.”

$124; $82 at Amazon
prime day purewow editors' picks: laneige lip sleeping mask
Amazon

9. Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Laniege

“While solid in appearance, the lip mask melts on your lips once you put it on. It’s made of a berry fruit complex, murumuru seed and shea butter, which helped moisturize my lips,” Candelario writes in a review. “You’ll also find vitamin C, which aims to protect against environmental aggressors. It offered intense moisture all through the night, but doesn’t feel overly tacky or greasy. Would I say my lips were super soft and supple in the morning? No, but they didn’t feel as dry as they usually do.”

$24; $17 at Amazon
grandelash serum purewow editor amazon prime day picks 2023
Amazon

10. Grande Cosmetics

Grande Cosmetics

“GrandeLASH-MD serum was one of the first products I tried when I became a beauty editor, and it’s just so good, I've been using it religiously ever since,” raves former PureWow Senior Commerce Editor Brianna Lapolla. “After just one month of using this product, my ordinary lashes were suddenly so long that they nearly touched my eyebrow when my eyes were wide open. I’m not kidding, the results were that impressive. So impressive that I have gotten stopped mid-conversation and asked if they’re natural more times than I can count.”

$68; $48 at Amazon
prime day purewow editors picks balsam hill christmas tree
Amazon

11. Balsam Hill Christmas Tree

Balsam Hill

“After reading PureWow Editor-in-Chief Jillian Quint’s review of her Balsam Hill Christmas tree last year, I've been dreaming of a lush tree that spills zero needles,” says PureWow Vice President of Editorial Candace Davison. “It’s wild how realistic they look. So, after hearing a hot tip that they're going to be up to 50 percent off for Prime Day, I am preloading my cart with that 7.5-foot stunner.”

$799; $549 at Amazon
prime day purewow editors picks BISSELL PowerClean FurFinder
Amazon

12. Bissell PowerClean FurFinder

Bissell

“This is the year I *finally* invest in one of the fancy stick vacuums I've been drooling over since I turned 30 and started to find vacuums exciting,” Maida says. “Specifically, I have my eye on the recently released Bissell PowerClean FurFinder. While I actually do not have a pet, I live in a house full of women, and we probably shed more than a dog and cat combined, so the vac's anti-tangle technology is sure to come in handy.”

$230; $130 at Amazon
amazon-prime-editors-pink-air-fryer
Amazon

13. Instant Pot VORTEX 6-in-1 Mini Air Fryer

Instant Pot

“I've been wanting to get a smaller air fryer because NYC apartment = no space,” says Wu. “A former roommate had an Instant Pot air fryer that I miss every day. The brand just launched their mini line, which I saw and demoed in person, and I am smitten! There are multiple cute colors, and it's a manageable 4-quart [size.]”

$90; $55 at Amazon
amazon-prime-editors-satin-pillow-case
Amazon

14. Bedsure Satin Pillowcase

Bedsure

Wu is also grabbing this satin pillowcase for October Prime Day. "I recently went on a trip, and the house I stayed in was stocked with Bedsure! People in my travel group were CLAMORING for the throw blankets and satin-encased pillows." She continues, "I love a good satin pillowcase, and I've yet to see a price like this."

$12; $7 at Amazon
amazon-prime-editors-pattern
Amazon

15. Pattern Beauty Styling Cream

Pattern Beauty

I've been dying to give Pattern Beauty a try, and I will definitely be taking advantage of the brand's 30 percent off sale during October Prime Day. This styling cream has earned high marks for those with 3b to 4c hair (which is my hair type), with buyers saying it enhances their curls while keeping their hair moisturized all day. "My curls have never been so defined," raves one Amazon shopper, and I, for one, can't wait to add this to my cart.

$30; $22 at Amazon
prime day purewow editors picks shark flexstyle
Amazon

16. Shark Flexstyle

Shark

To call it a hair dryer or curling iron seriously underrepresents this high-end gadget. It’s the kind of do-it-all multi-tool that can replace both—and then some. “The Shark FlexStyle is more in line with the price of a fancy blow dryer or flat iron, but with way more bells and whistles,” former PureWow Beauty Director Jenny Jin writes in her review. “Shark’s rotating barrel design bends at a 90-degree angle to transform into a blow dryer. The feature I most appreciate about the FlexStyle is the diffuser attachment it comes with, which helped coax out soft beach waves from my freshly washed hair with minimal effort.”

$370; $249 at Amazon
prime day purewow editors' picks: Full Moon dog treats
Amazon

17. Full Moon Dog Treats

Full Moon

“I will be taking advantage of deals on some of my usual items, like Full Moon's human-grade dog treats that my dog is obsessed with,” says PureWow Associate Commerce Editor Natalie LaBarbera. These cranberry-infused treats feature organic ingredients and cage-free turkey that's been USDA-inspected, according to the brand.

$14; $9 at Amazon
prime day purewow editors picks BAGSMART Toiletry Bag
Amazon

18. Bagsmart Toiletry Bag

Bagsmart

“I need a new toiletry bag ahead of an upcoming trip,”  LaBarbera says. “This one from Bagsmart looks like the perfect pick thanks to all of its pockets.” (There are four separate compartments, BTW, and a 360-degree swiveling hook, so you can hang it up while you travel, keeping everything organized and within arm's reach.)

$23; $14 at Amazon
prime day purewow editors picks Hoover PowerScrub
Amazon

19. Hoover PowerScrub Deluxe

Hoover

“I've been in desperate need of a carpet cleaner,” says PureWow Associate Commerce Strategist Jael Rucker. “There are two dogs and a cat in our household, and it comes with a pet tool that does an effective job for picking up pet hair. Plus, our carpets could really use a good scrub, which this provides courtesy of its upholstery tool that deep cleans.”

$220; $150 at Amazon
Why You Should Trust Us

PureWow's editors and writers have spent more than a decade shopping online, digging through sales and putting our home goods, beauty finds, wellness picks and more through the wringer—all to help you determine which are actually worth your hard-earned cash. From our PureWow100 series (where we rank items on a 100-point scale) to our painstakingly curated lists of fashion, beauty, cooking, home and family picks, you can trust that our recommendations have been thoroughly vetted for function, aesthetics and innovation. Whether you're looking for travel-size hair dryers you can take on-the-go or women’s walking shoes that won’t hurt your feet, we’ve got you covered.
