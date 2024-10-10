About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
I’m Live-Tracking the Best October Prime Day Deals—These Are the Ones to Shop, Stat

I'm talking up to 80 percent off, people!!

Author image: An image of Destinee Scott.
By Destinee Scott
Updated Oct 7, 2025
Additional reporting by
&

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and some items may be gifted to us. Additionally, PureWow may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. All prices are accurate upon date of publish.

Amazon October Prime Day 2025: Best Deals Hero
Amazon/Dasha Burobina for PureWow

It's the most wonderful time of the year. Yes, it's October and no, I'm not talking about Christmas—although this comes pretty close. Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are back for 2025 starting today, Oct. 7 and running through tomorrow, Oct. 8. And take it from me, an editor who literally shops for a living: This is one of the absolute best savings events of the year.

From stylish clothing to giftable goodies perfect for the holidays, there are plenty of deals to snag on the home, tech, fashion and beauty fronts. But, first things first: You'll have to sign in or sign up for an Amazon Prime membership (since only Prime members can access these exclusive discounts).

All done? Now you're ready to secure cult-favorite items for a serious steal, including the Apple AirPods Pro 2 (was $249; now $170), Sunday Riley C.E.O serum (was $85, now $51) and Bissell Little Green Mini (was $95, now $75). BTW, those are only a few of the *thousands* of must-haves up for grabs at some of their lowest prices ever.

No need to get overwhelmed, though. To help you get started on your October Prime Day haul, I've scoured thousands of deals to round up the top 94 (yes, 94!) worth scooping up today, so you don't miss out.

Psst: Have more questions about Prime Big Deal Days? Head to the FAQ section at the bottom of this story for more details.

amazon october prime day bissell little green mini cleaner
Amazon

1. Bissell Little Green Mini Cleaner

Bissell

Fact: The Bissell Little Green cleaner has helped several PureWow editors tackle everything from filthy sofas to crumb-filled carpets, making their upholstery look practically brand new (seriously, just read the full review). And now, it's available in this new mini version that packs all the punch of the original in a more compact size. It can clean everything from upholstery to car interiors, pet beds and more, and at a price this good, you'll definitely get your money's worth.

$95; $75 at Amazon
A close up of the Apple AirPod Pros.
Amazon

2. Apple AirPods Pro 2

Apple

I can't think of any other wireless headphones I love as much as my Apple AirPods Pro 2, and I'm not the only one. Thanks to a noise-cancellation mode (which seriously blocks outside sounds like sirens or construction), you can actually take calls in noisy environments or zone out and escape into your music at the gym. But one of my other favorite things about these earbuds is their transparency mode, which lets in some external sounds during instances when I need to stay aware, like when I'm traveling or commuting to the office. The must-haves also offer personal aural insights, and have the "world's first software-enabled Hearing Aid feature," per the brand, so they're even beneficial for those who are hard of hearing.

$249; $170 at Amazon
amazon october prime day deals anrabess beige sweater jacket
Amazon

3. Anrabess Sweater Jacket

Anrabess

If you've been searching for the perfect fall layer that isn't too light or too heavy, you're in luck. This longline "coatigan," made from a sturdy knit blend of viscose and nylon, is on sale in a bunch of colors—and, according to buyers, you might want to pick it up in a few of 'em. "It’s stretchy and comfortable to wear, the material is a nice thickness and I think will wash and wear well. I recommend this to anyone thinking about it. I’m ordering more colors," says one.

$50; $35 at Amazon
A woman applying the Grande Cosmetics GrandeLash-MD Lash Enhancing Serum.
Amazon

4. Grande Cosmetics GrandeLash-MD Lash Enhancing Serum

Grande Cosmetics

I have no doubt that a ton of shoppers are scooping up a tube or two of this editor-tested, ophthalmologist-approved lash serum as we speak, and I'll tell you why. It's hailed for making lashes look longer and thicker in as little as four weeks, all thanks to its nourishing blend of vitamins, peptides and amino acids. Better yet, one 2-milliliter tube should last you *three months,* although reviewers say you'll start noticing results much sooner than that. Fellow fans of the product also say it provides promising results with minimal irritation, which beauty pros will tell you is hard to find when it comes to many lash serums.

TL;DR? If you want longer and thicker lashes that rival falsies, it's worth giving this serum a shot.

from $68; $48 at Amazon
The Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Serum.
Amazon

5. Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Serum

Sunday Riley

A cult-favorite skincare staple, Sunday Riley's C.E.O. serum is renowned for its skin-brightening abilities and hydrating effects, which the brand attributes to ingredients such as vitamin C, phytosterols and saccharide isomerate extract. "I have been using this product for about two years now...It absorbs well and leaves your skin feeling dewy and hydrated," one reviewer explains. "It also pairs well with other products...and does not separate or pill. I use this as my first layer in the morning and apply a moisturizer and sunscreen with no difficulty." Glowy complexion, coming right up.

$85; $51 at Amazon
A close up of the Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray.
Amazon

6. Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray

Color Wow

This anti-frizz spray has gone viral on TikTok thanks to its ability to create "glass hair," i.e., super smooth and shiny locks. According to celebrity stylist Chris Appleton, it's the secret behind the good hair days of his A-list clients, including Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian. The reason? Its humidity-resisting formula acts like a raincoat for your strands, locking out moisture to prevent frizz. But does it actually live up to the hype? Well, when one editor put it to the test, it actually delivered smoother, shinier hair with almost *zero* frizz (no, seriously, she said her hair felt as soft as a "silk scarf"). That's pretty impressive in my book.

$28 at Amazon
The Beautural Foldable Steamer.
Amazon

7. Beautural Foldable Steamer

Beautural

A number of my fellow PureWow editors and I are obsessed with this compact, portable steamer, which we've tested and found to be gentle, yet extremely effective when it comes to getting wrinkles out of even our most delicate clothing. Packed with 1,000 watts of power, the device heats up in as little as 30 seconds to start straightening fabric out quickly, while its foldable and leakproof design allows you to steam vertically and horizontally without leakage. And if you end up loving it so much you can't stand being without it on vacation (spoiler alert: you're gonna!), it even folds up effortlessly to fit in your luggage. BTW, it also has a detachable 5.08-ounce water tank for easier filling and an extra-long 8-foot cord that ensures a perfect steam is always within reach (of an outlet).

$33; $23 at Amazon
amazon october prime day shark
Amazon

8. Shark Steam and Scrub Steam Mop

Shark

Do your floors need a good deep clean? Well then, you aren't going to want to pass up the chance to save on this viral mop that scrubs and sanitizes with practically no effort thanks to its three steam settings (light, normal and deep) and rotating pads that can even tackle stuck-on stains.

$150; $110 at Amazon
A close up of the Beckham Hotel Collection Pillow Set on a bed.
Amazon

9. Beckham Hotel Collection Pillow Set

Beckham Hotel Collection

Boasting more than 250,000 ratings, these plush cotton pillows are some of the most popular bedding buys on Amazon. Shoppers say they're incredibly supportive, comfy and fluffy thanks to their cotton shell and down-alternative filling. "They actually feel like you are laying on a cloud. I have spent hundreds on brand-name memory foam pillows that failed to relieve my neck pain—these pillows made that pain go away immediately," one buyer shares. According to the brand, they're also designed to help keep you cool while you snooze. And they're not kidding; I scooped up a set two years ago, and I've been sleeping like a baby ever since.

$60; $48 At Amazon
Amazon Prime Day 2925 medicube
Amazon

10. Medicube Collagen Jelly Cream

Medicube

Besides the fact that Meghan Markle called out this very product on her list of beauty favorites, Medicube's jelly collagen cream is worth a closer look because it's designed to target uneven skin tone *and* preserve skin elasticity and barrier function. Thanks to hydrolyzed collagen and niacinamide, it also has high potential to enhance facial contours, promote firmness and make your skin glow, per the brand. Want to get results faster? Scoop up the Hailey Bieber-approved Medicube Age-R Booster Pro to go with it, as thousands of shoppers have.

$33; $16 at Amazon
A close up of the PicassoTiles Magnet Building Set.
Amazon

11. PicassoTiles 100-Piece Magnet Building Set

PicassoTiles

Need some toys to put under the tree? These PicassoTiles, which have been compared to the pricier Magna-Tiles, will impress any kid with a knack for building. Reviewers say they're "nearly indistinguishable from Magna-Tiles and connect perfectly together [with those]." So, if they already have some, this 100-piece set will really amp up their construction possibilities. One buyer adds, "The pieces are well-made without any sharp edges and the magnets lock on well. My boys have put their pieces through some extremely physical stress tests, and they are very durable."

$50; $32 at Amazon
PureWow Readers' Favorite Awards: Grace & Stella Energizing Gold Eye Masks
Amazon

12. Grace and Stella Gold Under Eye Masks (24 Pairs)

grace & stella

Featured in the beauty arsenal of A-listers like Jessica Alba, these golden eye masks don't just look luxe—they feel luxe, too. They're infused with hyaluronic acid, glycerin, amino acids and sea moss, which together are supposed to energize and rejuvenate tired under-eyes to help you say goodbye to dark circles and puffiness. Also, according to PureWow Beauty and Cultures Editor Chelsea Candelario, who put them to test for a PureWow100 review, you only need to leave them on for 15 to 20 minutes for them to work their magic. "As soon as I applied them, they offered a cooling sensation that lasted longer than I expected. I often applied them in the morning and truly noticed a difference in my tired eyes," she explained. Stock up? Well, don't mind if I do...

$24; $17 at Amazon
The Dyson V8 Plus Vacuum.
Amazon

13. Dyson V8 Plus Vacuum

Dyson

This coveted cordless vacuum sucks up dust and pet hair you didn't even know was there thanks to its powerful suction and motorbar head that instantly detangles as you go. But with multiple on-sale Dyson vacuums to choose from, why do I recommend this vac, specifically? Well, with two cleaning modes and four accessories that allow it to deep clean your floors, sofas and mattresses all in one cycle, its versatility is practically unmatched. On top of that, it runs for up to 40 minutes per charge, and has a filtration system that traps 99.9 percent of particles, per the brand. My favorite feature, however, is how it transforms from a lightweight stick vacuum to a handheld for cleaning your car and couch. Dare I say that it makes cleaning kind of fun?

$450; $300 At Amazon
The Mueller Ultratemp Bed Sheets Set.
Amazon

14. Mueller Ultratemp Bed Sheets Set

Mueller

In need of some fresh new bedding? According to customers, this six-piece hypoallergenic microfiber set (featuring a fitted sheet, flat sheet and four pillowcases) supplies the best bang for your buck. Not only are they super soft and breathable, per reviewers, the sheets are also designed to fit around thicker mattresses. "These have been the best sheets to sleep on," says one shopper. "We have a California king deep bed with a pillow top and normally we have issues with the sheets always pulling off. But I have had these on for a week and I have not had to adjust them at all." The fitted sheet, meanwhile, boasts two built-in side pockets, perfect for keeping your phone or remote handy.

From $22; $19 at Amazon
A close up of the Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine.
Amazon

15. Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine

Breville

This espresso machine is a major kitchen upgrade, and a great gift for a coffee enthusiast. Even if that coffee enthusiast is you, the perks, including a built-in burr grinder to get the freshest cup and precision digital temperature control for precise coffee extraction, make it worth the splurge. And while it may look intimidating, it has an automatic setting for beginners and a manual operation for when you want to feel like a real barista. One buyer has been making Americanos for six years and counting and has yet to experience any hiccups with this workhouse, so it may be the best money you spend this Prime Day.

$750; $550 at Amazon
amazon october prime day dream pairs
Amazon

16. Dream Pairs Suede Slippers

Dream Pairs

With cooler weather well on its way, hundreds of shoppers are flocking to these cozy faux fur-lined slippers that will undoubtedly keep feet cozy no matter how chilly it gets. They have a textured EVA outsole, too, so you can easily wear them out to run some errands, walk the dog or drop the kids at soccer practice.

$46; $37 at Amazon
The Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 Electric Toothbrush.
Amazon

17. Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 Electric Toothbrush

Philips

This electric and rechargeable toothbrush just might make brushing your teeth the best part of your daily routine. It removes stubborn plaque with three modes (Clean, White and Gum Care), and includes a two-minute timer, pressure sensor that alerts you when you're brushing too hard and an impressive *two-week* battery life that'll keep up on your travels. But here's why one buyer doesn't regret upgrading: "Brushing my teeth feels super clean and smooth, like I just came from the dentist. The vibrations are gentle but effective, and it's easy to use with just one button." And you won't just get the toothbrush and charger—you'll also get a travel case and two extra brush heads to switch out every few months. Now that's a reason to smile.

$110; $70 at Amazon
amazon october prime day orolay green down jacket
Amazon

18. Orolay Down Thickened Jacket

Orolay

Does this coat look familiar? Perhaps you remember when it went mega-viral a few years ago. Yes, folks, this is the Amazon jacket—and all these years later, it's still one of the hottest buys for fall and winter. Not only is it filled with RDS-certified down and duck feathers, it also boasts pockets aplenty (six, to be exact), along with nifty features like extendable sides and a big, cozy hood. "I bought this coat after three of my coworkers wouldn’t stop raving about it—and wow, they were absolutely right. This is hands down the warmest, coziest winter coat I’ve ever owned. I live in a cold, windy area and this jacket has kept me comfortable on even the chilliest days," shared one buyer.

$165; $100 at Amazon
amazon october prime day medicube
Amazon

19. Medicube Zero Pore Pads

Medicube

Candelario says Korean toner pads are one of her must-have beauty products, and right now you can score these Medicube ones at a major discount. They're formulated with ingredients intended to tackle enlarged pores and greasy skin, while also offering calming effects with lavender. "These Zero Pore Pads have become a staple in our skincare routine. Both adults and teens in our household use them, and we've all noticed clearer, smoother skin with consistent use. They’re gentle but effective—no irritation or dryness, and they leave the skin feeling clean and refreshed," wrote one buyer whose whole fam loves them.

$31; $15 at Amazon
amazon october prime day anrabess black matching lounge set
Amazon

20. Anrabess Lounge Set

Anrabess

If I'm being honest, I probably wear matching lounge sets more than anything else in my wardrobe (can you blame me?), so naturally, this cozy sweatshirt and pants combo is going straight into my cart. And if you're thinking of adding it to yours, too, know that it comes in tons of colors and shoppers say the material feels thick and soft, so it should be great to wear from now through winter (for movie nights, travel days—the list goes on).

$60; $33 at Amazon
The Pyrex 1136614 Imply Store Glass Food Storage Container Set.
Amazon

21. Pyrex Imply Store Glass Food Storage Container Set

Pyrex

So you started the year with a bunch of food containers, but as the months have gone by, so have they. Don't even sweat it—just scoop up this glass set (BPA-free lids included!), and you'll be good to go. After all, Pyrex is famous for producing seriously durable food containers, and this on-sale set is no exception. One reviewer shares, "These newer lids seem to be more durable and not prone to drying and cracking. The glass bowls are nearly indestructible. Just don't put the lids on tight in the microwave—they might get pulled out of shape by the heat." Yes, that's right, this set is microwave-safe (so long as you loosen up the lid), so bring on the leftovers!

$47; $38 at Amazon
biodance collegen mask
Amazon

22. Biodance Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask

Biodance

PureWow readers and editors alike can’t stop talking about this viral overnight mask. Formulated with oligo-hyaluronic acid, it aims to hydrate and lock in moisture. You’ll also find it uses collagen and niacinamide to improve skin elasticity and texture. With more than 4,000 5-star reviews, shoppers say it’s refreshing after a long day. Leave it on for three hours (or overnight) and watch it turn transparent—a sure sign that the ingredients are penetrating deeply into the skin. 

$19; $13 at Amazon
amazon october prime day all-clad stainless steel cookware set
Amazon

23. All-Clad Stainless Steel 7-Piece Cookware Set

All-Clad

Give your cookware a major upgrade this Prime Big Deal Days with this stainless-steel set from All-Clad that's received hundreds of 5-star ratings. It includes a frying pan, sauce pan with lid, sauté pan with lid and a stock pot with lid, so you'll have everything you need to tackle both Sunday brunches and holiday dinners. Plus, the pieces are all oven-safe up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit and are compatible with any type of stovetop.

$600; $500 at Amazon
amazon sale barbell
Amazon

24. Cap Barbell Dumbbell Set

Cap Barbell

Planning to set up an at-home gym? Reviewers swear by this dumbbell set that comes complete with a storage rack and five weight options (including 5, 10, 15, 20 and 25 pounds). "Great buy, easy to put the stand together. Use the weight daily and it keeps everything organized in our home gym. The grip is perfect and the stand is quite durable. Really good deal for the price," wrote one buyer. I'd suggest grabbing them before the sale ends for an even better bargain.

$250; $199 at Amazon
amazon october prime day dyson v11 vacuum
Amazon

25. Dyson V11 Origin Cordless Vacuum

Dyson

If you've been eyeing the powerful Dyson V11 vacuum that's specifically designed to gobble up pet hair without tangling, now's your chance to grab it at the lowest price it's been all year. The cordless, easily convertible design is super convenient for tackling the whole house at once, and the vacuum's charge can last for up to 60 minutes, according to the brand, so you shouldn't have to take breaks to charge it between rooms. It also has an auto mode, eco mode and boost mode and can be used on all floor types. Plus, it comes with multiple attachments and turns into a handheld for cleaning upholstery.

$630; $400 at Amazon
amazon october prime day nordictrack treadmill
Amazon

26. NordicTrack T Series Treadmill

NordicTrack

Save big on this treadmill from NordicTrack that comes complete with a display screen that can show your workout stats and follow iFit trainers in over 10,000 workouts around the world (with a membership).You can grab the treadmill on its own or add on delivery and assembly, too, so you won't have to stress over setting it up correctly.

$599; $449 at Amazon
amazon october prime day dreo portable space heater
Amazon

27. Dreo Portable Space Heater

Dreo

Need to add a little warmth to your space now that it's officially fall? This small, portable space heater might be right up your alley. It can easily be moved from room to room, and it has a bunch of safety features, like tip-over and overheat protection and an enhanced safety plug, so you can run it with peace of mind.

$50; $45 at Amazon
amazon october prime day barbie
Amazon

28. Barbie DreamHouse Playset

Barbie

If I were you, I'd take this massive Amazon sale as a chance to get a head start on holiday shopping for the kiddos, starting with this Barbie DreamHouse playset that comes with so much included. The playset has a slide, pool, pet house and so much more, ensuring your little ones (and, let's be honest, you too) will get hours of entertainment out of it.

$216; $125 at Amazon
amazon october prime day zinus mattress
Amazon

29. Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress

Zinus

Made with CertiPUR-US certified foam, an OEKO-TEX certified mattress cover and infused with green tea and charcoal, this mattress is designed to keep you feeling comfy and supported through the night, sans harmful chemicals. "I couldn’t be happier with this memory foam mattress. The quality is excellent right out of the box—it expanded quickly, had no strong odors and feels very well-made. The comfort is outstanding for a medium-firm mattress: supportive enough to keep my back aligned but soft enough to be cozy and inviting," gushed one reviewer. So if you've been looking for a new memory foam mattress to upgrade to, this could be the perfect one.

From $216; $206 at Amazon
amazon october prime day crock pot
Amazon

30. Crock-Pot 8-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker

Crock-Pot

Effortlessly whip up stews, soups and more for the whole fam with this 8-quart Crock-Pot slow cooker that can prepare food for up to ten people. It has a digital timer, so you'll never forget when it's time to turn it off, and can keep your food warm at an optimal temperature for serving with no reheating involved. A must for winter entertaining, if you ask me.

$90; $70 at Amazon
amazon october prime day bio ionic curling iron
Amazon

31. Bio Ionic Long Barrel Styler

Bio Ionic

"This is the best curling iron that I have ever owned," declared one Amazon reviewer, so of course it grabbed my attention. The curling iron is ceramic-coated and features unique moisturizing heat technology that's intended to lock in moisture and seal your hair's cuticle for a vibrant, healthy finish, per the brand. And given the impressive reviews it's racked up, I'd say it's worth trying (especially at this price).

$162; $99 at Amazon
amazon october prime day billie eilish
Amazon

32. Billie Eilish Eau de Parfum

Billie Eilish

If you've been searching for a new signature scent, you might want to give this beloved Billie Eilish perfume a try while it's on major deal. The fragrance is a blend of sugared petals, creamy vanilla and warm musk, according to the brand, and as one shopper revealed, "The scent lasts forever and I am quite pleased with everything about it. The scent isn’t overwhelming but is light and flowery with just a hint of vanilla." And can we talk about that display-worthy bottle? Swoon.

$58; $31 at Amazon
amazon october prime day kidmi taupe clogs
Amazon

33. Kidmi Suede Clogs

Kidmi

These classic clogs are bound to become your new go-to shoe, and at a price this good, they're worth grabbing in multiples. I mean, just take it from this reviewer who raves, "They’re stylish yet practical for everyday wear, lightweight and breathable. Versatile enough for home, errands, or casual events. I absolutely love them—they feel amazing on my feet!"

From $50; $30 at Amazon
amazon october prime day grapent barrel jeans
Amazon

34. Grapent Barrel Jeans

Grapent

The barrel jean trend is here to stay, and if you haven't gotten in on it yet, you'll want to take advantage of the savings on this pair. According to shoppers, they have the perfect amount of stretch, run true-to-size and are comfy enough to keep on all day. "These barrel jeans are an absolute must-have. The fabric is super comfortable and light, making them perfect to wear all day without any discomfort. The cut is modern and flattering, so they look gorgeous on," shared one.

$43; $35 at Amazon
Levis 725 High Rise Bootcut Jeans
Amazon

35. Levi’s 725 High-Rise Bootcut Jeans

Levi’s

Prime Day is the ideal time to stock up on trendy new denim from Levi’s. I’ve got my heart set on this chic bootcut design, now more than 50 percent off. The high rise and slight flare at the ankle help elongate your frame for a super-flattering silhouette, and they even come in short lengths so petites don’t have to worry about the proportions getting totally thrown off. Sizes US 24 to 40 are included in the deals, in a number of different washes. That said, I don’t anticipate this hot style will stay in stock for long, so I’d go ahead and add these jeans to your shopping cart ASAP.

From $70; $33 at Amazon
amazon october prime day carote
Amazon

36. Carote 19-Piece Cookware Set

Carote

This cookware set comes with *19* pieces, which is hard to believe considering its price. Included are two saucepans, two frying pans, a sauté pan, a utensil set, lids, removable handles and more. But how does it all hold up? Well, this reviewer says, "I’ve been using this cookware set for a few weeks now and I’m honestly impressed. The build quality is outstanding; the pans feel sturdy but not overly heavy, and they heat up quickly and evenly, which makes cooking so much easier and more enjoyable. The nonstick coating is truly effective; nothing sticks, and cleaning them is a breeze." Sounds like it's well worth it.

$100; $50 at Amazon
amazon october prime day fanttik electric screwdriver
Amazon

37. Fanttik E1 Max Electric Screwdriver

Fanttik

Have some home projects planned? This handy electric screwdriver comes with 50 bits of different types and sizes, which will help you tackle practically anything on your DIY list. It also has a long-lasting battery that's rechargeable, too, and its magnetic case will keep everything organized and secure when it's time for a break. Do I see an HGTV show in your future?

$50; $42 at Amazon
amazon october prime day hexclad pan
Amazon

38. HexClad Hybrid Non-Stick Frying Pan

HexClad

Oven safe, dishwasher friendly, nonstick, utensil safe—this hybrid frying pan from HexClad checks every box you could need in a piece of cookware. One reviewer even said it's the "best frypan that I have ever used," so I'd say it's totally worth adding to your kitchen lineup—especially while you can save on it.

From $199; $139 at Amazon
amazon october prime day blencot
Amazon

39. Blencot Sweatshirt Dress

Blencot

Cute, comfy and wearable for everything from a day at the pumpkin patch to a casual dinner out, this ruffle-hem sweatshirt dress is way too adorable to pass up. It has an oversized, relaxed fit that's sure to keep you feeling comfy all day, and this price makes it even more impossible to resist. No wonder more than 500 Amazon shoppers have already picked it up this month alone.

$30; $25 at Amazon
amazon october prime day light therapy massager
Amazon

40. Elishine Face and Neck Light Therapy Massager

Elishine

We're big fans of red light devices around here, so obviously the deal on this compact light therapy massager caught my eye. It features seven different light therapy settings for different concerns, plus a gentle vibration to help sculpt your face. It's also heated, which can help to boost circulation and allow your skincare products to absorb better. Here's why one reviewer loves it: "I love this facial product...I use mostly the red light, vibration and heat mode along with my skincare products. The device is so simple to use and does help your skincare products' absorption. I have used it for a short period of time but notice my skin feels fresh, toned and, more importantly, visually looks better."

$60; $30 at Amazon
amazon october prime day lights
Amazon

41. Home Lighting Halloween Lights

Home Lighting

Give your house a festive look this Halloween with these orange and purple string lights that feature 200 LED bulbs on a 66-foot cord. They're waterproof, so you won't need to worry about leaving them out in spooky thunderstorms, and you can choose between eight different light modes (like waves, flashing and twinkling) to switch up their display. Plus, trick-or-treaters are bound to love 'em for lighting their way.

From $24; $15 at Amazon
amazon october prime day thorne
Amazon

42. Thorne Magnesium Glycinate Supplement

Thorne

This magnesium supplement was developed to aid with everything from restful sleep to cellular energy production, metabolism support and more, and buyers love that it's both easy to digest and effective. "Solid magnesium glycinate. High quality, easy to digest and doesn’t destroy your stomach the way some other forms do. Helps with sleep, muscle cramps and general ‘my body feels like an old door hinge’ energy. No weird aftertaste, no bathroom emergencies, just steady calm. Thorne really nailed this one," wrote one reviewer.

$25 at Amazon
amazon october prime day black and white counter mat
Amazon

43. Amoami Counter Mat

Amoami

Keep your counters protected from spills and stains with this absorbent (and #aesthetic) mat. It has a rubber backing to keep it in place, and you can score it on sale in a bunch of colors, patterns and sizes to complement your kitchen decor. It's perfect for your coffee station, drying rack and home bar setup.

$60; $23 at Amazon
amazon october prime day luggage
Amazon

44. Amazon Basics Hardshell Luggage Set

Amazon Basics

If you have holiday travel plans, don't forget to give your luggage an upgrade before it's time to start packing. If I were you, I'd do it with this ultra-affordable (and actually attractive) Amazon Basics set that reviewers say offers incredible quality for the price. "This luggage set is excellent quality...and has been perfect for both short trips and long vacations...The expandable feature is very useful and adds plenty of extra space when I need it," said one shopper, who also noted that the suitcases feel super sturdy and have a roomy interior. Oh, and did I mention the shells are scratch-resistant?

$112 at Amazon
amazon october prime day nest
Amazon

45. Nest New York Pumpkin Chai Candle

Nest New York

I can never pass up a good pumpkin candle in October, so you better believe I'm rushing to score this one from Nest New York while it's marked down. The scent is a pumpkin chai blend that's a combination of wild pumpkin, spicy chai, cardamom, ginger and cinnamon, plus the candle has an impressive 60-hour burn time, so I can use it from now until Halloween.

$50; $43 at Amazon
amazon october prime day shark2
Amazon

46. Shark FlexStyle Styling System

Shark

If you've been considering splurging on the Shark FlexStyle system that works as a hair dryer, hot air brush and curling tool, now's your chance to save some dough on it. Beyond giving one reviewer "the best blowout [they've] ever gotten," the styler also uses intelligent heat control to cut down on damage, leaving you with healthier, shinier strands in the long run. BTW, it also comes with *six* interchangeable tools, from a diffuser to a concentrator, so every hair type and need is covered.

$370; $249 at Amazon
The Adidas Swift Run Sneakers.
Amazon

47. Adidas Swift Run Sneakers

Adidas

A new season means a fresh pair of running shoes (at least in my book), and I'm sprinting towards this Adidas style. The beloved sneakers aren't just well-cushioned and incredibly breathable, per buyers, but they're also totally street-chic, so you can feel like a cool girl when you hit the trails. As another reviewer says, "[They] go well with any outfit and hold up all day...Wore them at Disney and did over 20,000 steps and was comfortable. After a few years I got a replacement. Love the fit, feels like I'm wearing socks since the upper part is flexible fabric."

from $90; $60 at Amazon
The Eachy Travel Makeup Bag.
Amazon

48. Eachy Travel Makeup Bag

Eachy

This makeup bag looks much more high-end than its price tag suggests, but beyond that, it's seriously practical. It's crafted from waterproof PU leather, which "looks great inside and out" and "wipes clean and dries right off without staining," according to one shopper. It has a zippered middle compartment and multiple interior pockets, which are ideal for storing brushes, compacts and even jewelry, and unzips to open flat, allowing you to easily find just the toiletry you were looking for.

$29; $20 at Amazon
The Dyson Supersonic Origin Hair Dryer.
Amazon

49. Dyson Supersonic Origin Hair Dryer

Dyson

I've had my Dyson Supersonic hair dryer for years, and I can still say it's one of the best purchases I've ever made. With Air Multiplier technology—which produces a "high-pressure, high-velocity jet of controlled air for fast drying and precision styling," according to the brand—it's designed to cut your drying time in half. I'm talking less than 30 minutes if you have thick hair like I do. Plus, it comes with a magnetic concentrator attachment, allowing for precise drying every time. So, prepare to be blown away by its versatility and ingenious design, which features a motor integrated into the handle to balance the dryer's weight and shape, providing optimal comfort and maneuverability.

$420; $315 at Amazon
best amazon prime day deals ring battery doorbell
Amazon

50. Ring Battery Doorbell

Ring

PureWow VP of Editorial Candace Davison tested a slightly older version of this Ring doorbell a few years back, and raved about how easy it was to set up and use—and it's only gotten better since. As one reviewer of this newer model confirms, "Setup was a breeze, I didn’t need any tools or wiring. The battery charged quickly, and I had it up and running in about 20 minutes." This model also features head-to-toe video, which other reviewers say offers them extra peace of mind when it comes to home security, along with two-way talk capabilities, motion detection and real-time alerts. Ding-dong, don't ditch this deal.

$100; $50 at Amazon
The Apple AirTag 4-Pack.
Amazon

51. Apple AirTag 4-Pack

Apple

Travelers—including PureWow Senior Commerce Editor Stephanie Maida—swear by these compact trackers when an airline has no idea where their suitcase is, but I can confirm that they're also a game-changer when you can't find your keys, wallet or even your pets. Here's how the Apple AirTags work: All you have to do is stick one of the tiny trackers in your luggage or purse, or on your keychain or pet's collar, and a U1 chip with ultra-wideband and Bluetooth technology will help lead you to its last location in the Find My app (available on iPhones). As long as the device is within range of *any* iPhone, you'll have peace of mind knowing exactly where it is. Which, of course, is why these handy gadgets have racked up millions of views on TikTok—and you'll get *four* in this pack for a steal.

$99; $65 at Amazon
The Bissell Steam Shot OmniReach.
Amazon

52. Bissell Steam Shot OmniReach

Bissell

ICYMI, PureWow content creator Kate Kesselman reviewed this cleaning machine for an episode of Testing TikTok to determine if it lived up to the hype, and to say it exceeded her expectations would be an understatement. The compact cleaner—designed to scrub and sanitize items with a powerful stream of steam—comes with several brushes and tools to tackle everything from grout build-up in the bathroom to wrinkles on clothing. But if you ask me, its compact and lightweight design (weighing just three pounds) is what makes it worth every penny since your arm shouldn't go numb mid-cleaning sesh. 

$40; $34 at Amazon
amazon october prime day christmas tree
Amazon

53. National Tree Company Pre-Lit Dunhill Fir Christmas Tree

National Tree Company

I know we're just coming up on Halloween, but I couldn't let this incredible deal on this National Tree Company pre-lit Christmas tree pass by without bringing it to your attention. The realistic-looking Dunhill Fir stands at 7.5 feet high and has 700 clear lights already installed, so half of the decorating is already done for you. Plus, it looks super full thanks to the 1,399 branch tips that can be shaped as you wish.

$290; $247 at Amazon
amazon october prime day our place
Amazon

54. Our Place Wonder Oven

Our Place

I've had the Our Place Wonder Oven for more than two years now, and take it from me, it really can do it all. I love that the design is stylish enough that I can keep it on my countertop, and I can bake, air fry, toast and so much more with this one compact appliance. I suggest that you pick one up for your own kitchen, and really, it's so good that the discount is just a bonus.

$175; $155 at Our Place
amazon october prime day mario badescu
Amazon

55. Mario Badescu Super Peptide Serum

Mario Badescu

If you're looking for an affordable beauty brand that's actually effective, Mario Badescu should definitely be on your radar—especially since the prices are even better during October Prime Day. I, for one, plan to pick up this Super Peptide serum that has a huge discount right now and was developed to target signs of aging while also offering hydration (which my skin desperately needs, especially in the cold weather).

$45; $23 at Amazon
best amazon prime day deals the gym people black sports bra tank
Amazon

56. The Gym People Longline Sports Bra

The Gym People

With thousands of 5-star reviews, it's no wonder this longline sports bra from The Gym People is one of PureWow readers' top buys—especially when it goes on sale. Why do shoppers love it so much? Well, reviewers call out that the design, which is best for low- or medium-impact workouts, feels supportive while offering a flattering fit. Not to mention the fabulous feel of the fabric, which many have described as being "buttery soft." I mean, what else could you want in a workout top?

$27; $18 at Amazon
amazon october prime day laneige lip mask
Amazon

57. Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Laneige

When it comes to this viral lip mask, the results speak for themselves—at least according to TikTokers, reviewers *and* our own beauty editor, who loved how soft and hydrated it made her smackers feel (just read her PureWow100 review). If you suffer from cracked, dry lips, consider this your remedy. The cult-favorite berry complex formula, featuring coconut oil, shea buttermurumuru seed butter and vitamin C, intensely nourishes your lips as you sleep, so you wake up with a more moisturized pout. And not only does it work miracles on lips, it also smells like a delicious fruit smoothie, so I wouldn't be surprised if you started applying it as regular lip balm throughout the day (if only for the scent alone!).

$24; $17 at Amazon
Amazon Prime Day 2025 dreamegg
Amazon

58. Dreamegg Portable White Noise Machine

Dreamegg

Do you have noisy neighbors or struggle to fall asleep without the TV playing in the background? Well, this cute little sound machine may just come to your rescue with its long battery life and selection of 16 white noise sounds, which buyers swear are soothing enough to fall asleep to. And don't be fooled by the Dreamegg's egg-sized footprint—one shopper says it "has a great speaker built into it," complete with 32 volume levels, so you can drown out distractions with ocean waves, rain sounds or the hum of a fan.

$25; $11 at Amazon
Amazon October Prime Day 2025 Best Deals: Vital Protein advanced collagen powder
Amazon

59. Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Advanced Powder

Vital Proteins

Ever since I found out that Jennifer Aniston adds Vital Proteins collagen peptide powder to her morning coffees and smoothies, I've been dying to get my hands on some. Can you blame me? This advanced flavorless formula is packed with vitamin C and collagen peptides, which play a role in your hair, skin, nail, bone and joint health. It's also loaded with hyaluronic acid, which has been shown to help replenish skin's moisture, improve elasticity and even reduce the appearance of wrinkles. Considering that the product has garnered over *200,000* reviews (yes, really), I'd say it's worth trying for yourself—especially while it's on sale at this price.

$51; $35 At Amazon
amazon october prime day addwin
Amazon

60. AddWin Pilates Reformer Set

Amazon

Wanna get in a Pilates workout without having to pay hefty class fees? This at-home reformer board could be the perfect solution. It comes with a sliding abdominal board, a cushion, resistance bands and more, so you can easily get a full-body workout in the comfort of your living room. Not to mention, reviewers say it's easy to store thanks to its foldable design that doesn't take up too much room.

$129; $100 at Amazon
best amazon prime day deals blackout shield cream curtains
Amazon

61. Blackout Shield Long Curtains

Blackout Shield

Available in tons of colors to match the decor of any room in your home, these blackout curtains are one of those buys you'll wonder how you ever lived without. They're designed to not just darken your space, but provide noise isolation and temperature regulation (ahem, its thick material helps keep your A/C from seeping out in the summer and holds heat in during the winter). Each order comes as a set of two curtains, which have built-in back tabs for easy hanging. What's better? They're machine-washable, so you can keep them looking fresh throughout the year without running to the dry cleaner.

$40; $25 at Amazon
The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max.
Amazon

62. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Amazon

There are quite a few streaming sticks on sale for Prime Day, but this pick is the clear winner, in my humble opinion. In addition to providing access to endless entertainment options across your go-to streaming platforms, it supports 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10—which basically means it can help take your at-home viewing up a notch with crisp, high-quality picture. The kicker? It's the first-ever streaming stick featuring "ambient experience" mode, giving you access to more than 2,000 pieces of museum-quality art and photography to display on your flat-screen when it's not in use. In other words, it can turn almost any smart TV into a chic, aesthetically pleasing digital art frame that blends seamlessly into your space.

$60; $40 At Amazon
The Nippies Nipple Cover.
Amazon

63. Nippies Nipple Cover

Nippies

Got a slinky top or backless dress that just won't work with a bra? Don't panic—just grab some Nippies. These soft silicone pasties are made with medical-grade adhesion, so they're not just reusable, they're also sweat-proof and should stay on for a record amount of time. (No, seriously, several reviewers swear they stayed in place for more than 24 hours.) They come in several shades to match your skin tone (and look practically invisible under clothing), plus they come off gently, without causing any skin irritation. Hmm...you may never need to wear a bra again.

$27; $20 at Amazon
Amazon Prime Day 2025 merach
Amazon

64. Merach Under-Desk Bike Pedal Exerciser

Merach

Whoever said you can't break a sweat while sitting in your office chair isn't hip to this bike pedal exerciser, which features 16 magnetic resistance settings, allowing you to customize your workout to suit your needs. It also has an LCD display, so you can monitor your speed, time, distance and calories burned. And since it weighs less than 18 pounds, and measures just 24 inches deep, 22 inches wide and 13 inches tall, you can practically store it anywhere in your home. As one reviewer says, "If you're on the fence about getting this, do it...It's super quiet and very smooth...no difficult-to-impossible or hurtful moves. Just smooth peddling at a rate that felt good." It also doesn't budge, so you don't have to buy a pad unless you want to. 

$150; $110 at Amazon
best amazon prime day deals crest 3d white strips professional effects
Amazon

65. Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects

Crest

These teeth whitening strips are one of PureWow editors' best-kept secrets for getting a brighter smile, with results reportedly lasting up to an entire year. This kit comes with 20 treatments (each with an upper and lower teeth strip included), plus two bonus treatments that conform to the shape of your teeth for a simple and comfortable experience. As former PureWow Associate Editor Nakeisha Campbell confirmed in her review, "The strips were easy to put on and they stayed secure the entire time. Removing them was also a breeze." Each strip is coated in a whitening gel that includes some of the same ingredients used in dental offices (i.e, PVP, PEG-8, water and hydrogen peroxide) to remove surface stains, as well as deeper ones beneath the enamel.

$46; $30 at Amazon
The Purriko Refrigerator Deodorizer.
Amazon

66. Purriko Refrigerator Deodorizer

Purriko

The only thing worse than forgetting to eat your leftovers? Um, being reminded of them by the smell they start giving off from the back of the fridge. While this deodorizer can't turn back the clock on your week-old takeout, it can take care of the odor. All you have to do is stick it in the refrigerator—or anywhere else you want it to work its magic in your home—and it will help keep the space smelling good for up to *ten* years. According to the brand, it works by decomposing harmful gases into water molecules, eliminating odors at the source. "I put it in the fridge overnight, and to my surprise, the next morning, there was no smell at all!" one reviewer raves. "If I didn’t know any better, I would’ve thought that I had scrubbed my fridge out the day before. I was stunned!"

$28; $22 at Amazon
The Inlyric Inbarely Bralette.
Amazon

67. Inlyric Inbarely Bralette

Inlyric

Shoppers are obsessed with this triangle bralette (which has no padding or wires), and you probably will be, too. Reviewers say it's just as impressive as pricier brands, offering adjustable straps and a deep V-neckline that works with dresses and low-cut tops. However, its polyamide and elastane blend is undoubtedly the main attraction. As one buyer describes it, it's a "very soft, breathable material, feels natural like your own skin." Say no more—I'm sold.

$26; $19 at Amazon
The Color Wow Money Mist.
Amazon

68. Color Wow Money Mist

Color Wow

Thanks to Color Wow's clinical studies, we know that this product has helped reduce breakage by 69 percent and frizz by 82 percent. While it contains key ingredients like baolized amino complex, which allows the formula to treat both the surface and inner layers of your hair, amaranthus extract and baobab extract take it to the next level by supposedly helping to return elasticity and bounce to damaged locks. So if you want to reduce frizz and get silky strands while you're at it, look no further than this mist, which works its moisturizing magic without weighing hair down, leaving you with a soft, smooth and shiny 'do. 

$29; $20 at Amazon
The Ninja CREAMi Deluxe Ice Cream and Frozen Treat Maker.
Amazon

69. Ninja CREAMi Deluxe Ice Cream and Frozen Treat Maker

Ninja

While Oprah named this gadget one of her favorite things last year, my fellow editors have been fans for years. Why? For starters, the frozen treat machine has 11 programs that can help you make everything from gelato to smoothies and milkshakes with the touch of a button. Plus, it's surprisingly easy to use. "The Creami is easy to operate and a breeze to clean the paddle and lid (these are the only things that need to be washed after using the unit—and of course the pint jar when you're done eating your frozen treat). It is NOT a 'messy' machine at all, just the opposite," says one fan, who has been having a blast creating different flavor combinations. This bundle also comes with four family-sized tubs, so everyone can take turns whipping up their own creations to keep in the freezer. 

$285; $250 at Amazon
The Cosrx Snail Mucin 96 Power Essence Serum.
Amazon

70. Cosrx Snail Mucin 96 Power Essence Serum

Cosrx

This buzzy beauty product has tons of 5-star reviews, and I don't have to wonder why. It's packed with snail mucin, which is said to be loaded with nutrients that can seriously nourish and hydrate your skin. No, I'm not kidding. In PureWow's deep dive into snail mucin, cosmetic chemist Alex Padgett told us, "the liquid [that] snails secrete is rich in hydrating humectants and polysaccharides that can help improve hydration and help skin hold onto water better." And guys, since this formula contains a whopping 96 percent of the stuff, there's no question whether it'll help you achieve a "glazed donut" complexion in no time.

$25; $13 at Amazon
The Black+Decker Dustbuster.
Amazon

71. Black+Decker Dustbuster

Black+Decker

Real talk: This handheld vacuum is on everyone's shopping list (including mine), so do yourself a favor and grab it on sale RN. Shoppers adore its cordless design and lightweight feel (it weighs in at under three pounds!). But the main reason this compact dustbuster has garnered more than 52,000 reviews? It has a wide-mouth nozzle for clearing big messes, a crevice attachment for getting into hard-to-reach spots and powerful spinning suction that sucks up dirt and debris in a flash. Got crumbs between your couch cushions or under your fridge? They'll be no match for this small-but-mighty cleaning machine.

$60; $35 at Amazon
The La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer.
Amazon

72. La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer

La Roche-Posay

Besides the fact that Sarah Jessica Parker has been using this French pharmacy staple for over ten years (which is a good sign that it's worth every penny), you should buy it because it's formulated with dermatologist-approved ingredients, including shea butterglycerin and dimethicone, which work together to restore, soothe and protect the skin. In other words, if you have dry, sensitive skin, it may be your key to relief. However, shoppers say the product has helped with so much more than that, from clearing up their breakouts to making their skin feel soft and hydrated. That said, it wouldn't be a bad idea to stock up while it's on rare sale.

from $25; $22 at Amazon
The Keenray Towel Warmer.
Amazon

73. Keenray Towel Warmer

Keenray

Want to transform your bathroom into a 5-star spa? If so, you'd better add this towel warmer to your cart while it's still available. Featuring a 21-liter capacity and a heating time of up to 60 minutes, it'll have a fresh, hot towel ready to go when you step out of the shower. The brand says it reaches its highest temperature in just six minutes, so something warm to wrap into is always just a few minutes away. One reviewer noted that her family uses it daily and has made it a staple in their home.

$147; $102 at Amazon
The Lifepro Vibration Plate.
Amazon

74. Lifepro Vibration Plate

Lifepro

Vibration plates are an easy way to burn calories without going to the gym, and this one—which has been racking up 5-star reviews from left to right—is worth bringing home, according to shoppers. It doesn't just have 99 speed settings, but also comes with resistance bands, which one shopper says "add a whole other level of intensity" to your sessions. If that doesn't convince you to add it to your cart, perhaps the fact that some studies have shown it helps with everything from lower back pain and weight loss to reducing blood pressure and aiding in lymphatic drainage will do the trick.

from $90; $61 at Amazon
A woman using the Vicks Personal Sinus Steam Inhaler.
Amazon

75. Vicks Personal Sinus Steam Inhaler

Vicks

Sniffle season is no match for this nifty sinus inhaler, which creates a warm mist of steam to offer temporary relief from cough, congestion and allergies. It works fast, providing five- to 15-minute treatments, plus you can adjust the steam settings depending on how strong you need it. "This is not medicinal or going to cure your cold instantly, but it provides such a great relief from the most annoying symptoms of most colds and sinus infections," writes one fan of the device. "This helped me actually get to sleep when my nose was stuffed up horribly and my throat was raw." Psst: Use it with the Vicks menthol vapor pads to take the soothing relief to the next level.

$50; $43 at Amazon
The YKYI Electric Spin Scrubber.
Amazon

76. YKYI Electric Spin Scrubber

YKYI

Cleaning your stove, bathroom floor and car won't feel like a humongous chore when you've got this electric spin scrubber in hand. Don't believe me? Well, wait until I tell you that it comes with eight replaceable brush heads that you can swap out in a flash, so you can tackle just about any cleaning task like a pro. And not only can you use it as a handheld scrubber for appliances and kitchenware, it also boasts an adjustable rod that extends from 35.8 to 43.3 inches to get to all those hard-to-reach places, like high-up tiles in your shower or the roof of your car. As one reviewer says, "This has saved my back from bending over to scrub the bathtub or the floor. It also makes easy work of scrubbing the tile walls. I like the variable speeds, as well as the different brushes and pads that come with it." They also rave about its rechargeable battery, which purportedly runs for up to 90 minutes per charge.

$50; $37 at Amazon
amazon october prime day kindle scribe
Amazon

77. Amazon Kindle Scribe

Amazon

While it may be hard to part with your paperback books, trust that this compact reading device is a level-up when it comes to tackling your TBR list...and then some. Just take it from Associate Editor Sydney Meister, who sang the Kindle Scribe's praises in her review. "This thing allows me to do so much more than read, whether it’s taking notes, making organized lists or annotating PDFs for a story I’m working on," she raves. That's right—in addition to storing all your books in one place, it also lets you journal, sketch, take notes and send them over email using a digital pen. It also boasts adjustable screen lighting, Audible accessibility and a super long battery life to boot. A notebook, work station and library in one—what could be better?

$420; $315 at Amazon
amazon october prime day rubbermaid food storage containers
Amazon

78. Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Containers (Set of 12)

Rubbermaid

If you're trying to save money on groceries by meal-prepping or reheating those leftovers, you'll need some trusty food containers to help. Buyers say you won't be disappointed with these microwave-friendly, BPA-free plastic ones from Rubbermaid. Not only are they airtight, leakproof, odor- and stain-resistant, they also come with microwavable vented lids to keep everything fresh and splatter-free. Got a small kitchen? No worries. The containers (and lids) are all stackable, so you won't have to sacrifice too much of your precious cabinet space. This pack includes 12 containers in various sizes (plus lids), so you can store everything from the smallest snacks to the heartiest meals.

$55; $42 at Amazon
The Fullstar Vegetable Chopper.
Amazon

79. Fullstar Vegetable Chopper

Fullstar

Thousands of buyers say you'll get *a ton* of use out of this vegetable chopper and spiralizer that's incredibly satisfying to use. "Straight out of the box, a little wash and I was chopping [veggies] like a pro...I was concerned if it could chop root vegetables, [but a potato] went through like a hot knife through butter," writes one reviewer. Yep, it's a game-changer. Not to mention super easy to use; just push whole vegetables or fruits through one of the four blade panels and collect the perfectly sliced, diced or spiraled contents from the container.

$50; $25 at Amazon
Amazon October Prime Day 2025 Best Deals: Lumineux Whitening Strips
Amazon

80. Lumineux Teeth Whitening Strips

Lumineux

If you're debating between the tried-and-true Crest 3D Whitestrips and these Lumineux teeth-whitening strips this October Prime Day, I've got the tea. Two PureWow editors tested both products to see which one yielded a brighter smile, and while they each said that their respective strips brightened their teeth when used consistently, Lumineux came out as the better option for *sensitive* teeth or gums. Makes sense—according to the brand, the nontoxic, peroxide-free formula includes natural ingredients like coconut oil, lemon peel oil, sage oil and dead sea salt to help whiten your smile without damaging the enamel. "I also liked that it only takes 30 minutes, and the application process is fairly straightforward (minus the gooey residue)," Candelario shared in the review.

From $45; $30 at Amazon
A close up of the Vitamix 5200 Blender.
Amazon

81. Vitamix 5200 Blender

Vitamix

With ten variable speeds to effortlessly blend fruit smoothies, puree hot soups (in six minutes!) and pulse nuts and veggies into your own homemade spreads, this blender is as mighty as they come. Nothing stands a chance against its powerful motor and stainless-steel blades, which are designed to resist bending and dulling, even when faced with tough ingredients. And if you think that sounds good, wait until you hear it literally cleans itself. Yep, all you have to do is add soap and water. Oh, and since its modish look is sleek enough to leave out on the counter, you may be inspired to make a morning smoothie each day (don't forget the collagen powder!).

$470; $350 AT AMAZON
A close up of the Laneige Lip Glowy Balm.
Amazon

82. Laneige Lip Glowy Balm

Laneige

Obsessed with Laneige's lip sleeping mask? Prepare to be even more impressed with this glossy lip balm formulated with the same hydrating ingredients like murumuru and shea butter to keep your pout looking and feeling extra moisturized all day. If you're typically wary of sticky glosses that feel heavy on your lips, this is *not* that, according to reviewers. "It's smooth and not super sticky, and I feel like I can talk normally without it feeling like it's going in my mouth," writes one. And if, for some reason, you do end up tasting it, buyers have said it reminds them of everything from bubble gum to Concord grapes, so you probably won't complain.

$19; $13 at Amazon
chom chom pet hair remover on sale for black friday 2023
Amazon

83. Chom Chom Roller Pet Hair Remover

Chom Chom Roller

I'm not ashamed to admit that TikTok made me want to buy this reusable pet hair remover. Just take a quick scroll through the *thousands* of positive reviews, and you'll see that I'm not the only one who couldn't resist the simple-yet-effective tool, which reviewers say "picks up fur like a magnet." All you need to do is roll it back and forth along any fabric surface (couch, rug, clothing, bedding—you name it) to eradicate fur and lint. And when you're done? Just press down on the release button to open the receptacle and empty its contents—no annoying sticky pads required.

$28; $19 at Amazon
A close up of the Kasa Smart Plugs.
Amazon

84. Kasa Smart Plugs

Kasa

These intelligent plugs will upgrade your work-from-home routine by instantly turning any old appliance into a smart home device. All you have to do is plug in your most-used electronics (like your desk lamp or fan), set them up in the accompanying app, and voilà, you'll be ready to control the devices remotely from your phone. You can also go a step further by setting them up with Alexa or Google Assistant, which will allow you to power them on and off just by using your voice. And if you want to save energy, you can set your plugs on a timer to turn off appliances after a certain amount of time. Welcome to the future!

$18; $13 at Amazon
amazon october prime day waterpik
Amazon

85. Waterpik Cordless Advanced 2.0 Water Flosser

Waterpik

If the tens of thousands of 5-star reviews aren't proof enough, I'll confirm that this is one of the most popular water flossers you can buy today, tomorrow or next week. Wondering why it's so highly rated? Well, it replaces traditional string floss by using a combination of water and pressure—which can be set to three different settings—to gently remove plaque and debris (up to 99.9 percent of it, per the brand), and it has a 360-degree rotating tip that allows for easy maneuverability to get into all those oral crevices. I'm a believer, and I've got the fresh breath and squeaky-clean gums to prove it.

$100; $60 at Amazon
A close up of the Amazon Echo Dot 5th Generation.
Amazon

86. Amazon Echo Dot 5th Generation

Amazon

There are multiple Amazon Echo models on sale now, but this one is at the top of my list for several reasons. Let's unpack them: Other than having all the Echo features I love, like Alexa capabilities to answer questions, set alarms and tell you the weather, this compact device also boasts audio improvements for better listening, including clearer vocals, deeper bass and vibrant sound quality. Even better, the built-in Eero Wi-Fi extender will help extend your network's range, so you can say bye-bye to household dead zones. And last but not least, it's got new temperature and motion sensors that can trigger routines, like turning on the lights when you walk by or amping up your fan if the room gets too warm. Think of it as the ultimate smart home assistant.

$50; $35 at Amazon
A close up of the Roku Streaming Stick 4K.
Amazon

87. Roku Streaming Stick 4K

Roku

Can't decide which streaming stick to snag? If you ask PureWow Associate Editor Sydney Meister, the Roku is one of the best options out there besides the Fire Stick. While they both have relatively fast start-ups to stream everything from Netflix to Prime Video, as well as voice search and control functionality, she says the Roku has the best interface for easy navigation and took only five minutes to set up. Others agree that it's more user-friendly than other streaming sticks, so prepare to binge your favorite shows in high-quality picture. (You know, since it also supports 4K, Dolby Vision and HDR10.) BTW, this bad boy offers access to more than *350* free live TV channels and local news, so you'll never run out of viewing options.

$50; $30 at Amazon
amazon october prime day levoit air purifier
Amazon

88. Levoit Air Purifier

Levoit

Struggling with allergy season? A quality air purifier can help. Ideal for smaller spaces, this air purifier has an H13 True HEPA filter that supposedly captures 99.7 percent of allergens and microscopic contaminants. Based on the 108,000 5-star reviews it's earned, I do not doubt that it gets the job done right. Despite its compact size (8.7 inches by 8.7 inches by 14.2 inches) it packs a powerful punch against pollution. One reviewer said it's been a lifesaver after suffering from relentless allergies. "I decided to invest in this air purifier, and the results have been nothing short of remarkable," they raved.

$100; $85 At Amazon
The Bagsmart Toiletry Bag.
Amazon

89. Bagsmart Toiletry Bag

Bagsmart

Whether you're heading on vacation or simply looking for a smart storage solution for all your bathroom essentials, you need this water-resistant fold-out toiletry bag. Not only does it feature four main compartments, complete with zip pockets and elastic straps that allow you to effortlessly pack and organize your products, but it also has a hook on top to hang on a shower rod or door, giving you easy access to everything without taking up counter space. And when you're all done using it? Just fold it back up and it transforms into a compact bag, convenient for packing or carrying. No wonder it's the best-selling toiletry bag on Amazon right now.

$28; $17 at Amazon
A close up of the Tineco iFloor 3 Breeze Complete Vacuum.
Amazon

90. Tineco iFloor 3 Breeze Wet/Dry Vacuum

Tineco

Essentially a mop and vacuum in one, this baby adjusts suction power and water flow to achieve sparkling floors in a snap. Buyers can't get over how easy it is to use, but I'm not too surprised. After all, it's cordless, lightweight and uses dual tank technology to ensure you're constantly cleaning with fresh water. It runs for up to 20 minutes at a time per charge, but you can be sure it'll get the whole job done, because, remember, it vacuums *and* washes your hardwood, laminate, tile, vinyl and stone floors in just one step. But will it leave behind streaks and funny smells? Definitely not, reviewers say, thanks to its hands-free self-cleaning cycle which keeps the brush and tubes looking and smelling squeaky clean.

$260; $179 at Amazon
A close up of a woman riding the Original Peloton Bike.
Amazon

91. Original Peloton Bike

Peloton

It's safe to say the Peloton bike is still one of—if not the—hottest at-home fitness machines to own today. The reason: It isn't just a stationary exercise bike—it's an experience. The vivid ten-point touchscreen, rear-facing stereo speaker system and built-in microphone are designed to immerse you in your instructor-led virtual classes (of which there are thousands, assuming you have a monthly membership), while features like the adjustable resistance knob help take your workout to the next level. Contemplating buying this Original Peloton or the upgraded Peloton Bike+ (also now on sale)? PureWow editors have got you covered with all the pros, cons and top features in this story to help you decide.

$1,445; $1,045 At Amazon
The Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker.
Amazon

92. Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

Instant Pot

Instant Pot products never fail to make weeknight cooking a breeze, and this classic electric pressure cooker is no exception. It's totally foolproof, with a generous six-quart capacity to whip up a family-sized batch of anything from chicken noodle soup to boiled eggs. Better yet, it has customizable smart programs for one-pot meals, which the brand says will cook up to 70 percent faster than traditional cooking methods. Whether you're reheating food, steaming veggies or making rice, this trusty appliance is sure to save you *hours* over the stove, which is reason enough to add it to your cart (or your Christmas wish list).

$110; $65 at Amazon
A close up of the Philosophy Ultimate Miracle Worker Moisturizer.
Amazon

93. Philosophy Ultimate Miracle Worker Moisturizer

philosophy

While plenty of PureWow editors love Augustinus Bader's The Rich Cream, I must admit that my skin absorbs this moisturizer from Philosophy just as well. More importantly, it costs a fraction of the price, even when it's not marked down even lower for Prime Big Deal Days. With key ingredients like retinol and glycolic acid, the formula really is a miracle worker for dry and tired skin. Plus, it offers broad spectrum SPF 30 protection, so it also doubles as an everyday sunscreen. I apply a small amount to my face every morning and have noticed everything from fewer fine lines to a more even complexion. And it works well under makeup, leaving skin feeling plump and moisturized, but not oily.

$89; $62 at Amazon
Amazon Prime Day 2025 Best Deals frame tv
Amazon

94. Samsung 55-Inch The Frame TV

Samsung

The Frame TV is the perfect big-ticket item to splurge on during Prime Day because you'll be getting a whole lot out of it. As you may or may not know, it camouflages itself as a picture frame by displaying curated digital art images and/or your own family photos when it's not in use. And when you are using it to actually watch TV, it's equally impressive, providing crystal-clear 4K picture quality and an immersive sound experience. But here's why this buyer became smitten immediately: "We ordered this TV for the art mode but were instantly amazed by its ability to destroy all glare [on screen] in our bright room." That's right, sunny days won't get in the way of your Netflix binge thanks to its anti-glare matte display.

$1,498; $998 At Amazon
salt lab magnesium oil
Amazon

95. Salt Lab Magnesium Oil Spray

Salt Lab

This handy magnesium oil spritzer makes it easy to give your muscles a little extra TLC throughout the day, any time you need. The formula is fragrance free and the spray bottle applicator reportedly allows for faster absorption. Simply shake well before spraying four to six times on the desired muscle or body part, then rub in and voilà! You’re sure to be feeling more rested and relaxed in no time.

$35; $28 at Amazon
nfl cap
Amazon

96. FOCO NFL Team Logo Casual Hat Caps

FOCO

Wear your heart on your sleeve forehead with this surprisingly chic NFL sports cap, currently on sale for less than 20 bucks during Prime Big Deals Day.

$30; $18 at Amazon
Frequently Asked Questions

What Is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days (aka October Prime Day) is one of the retailer's biggest and most exclusive sales of the year for Prime members, who can shop and save on a wide range of products, from must-have Apple AirPods to Dyson hair tools and even household essentials like Dawn dish spray.

How Long Is Prime Big Deal Days?

Prime Big Deal Days 2025 lasts for just two days—from Tuesday, Oct. 7, through Wednesday, Oct. 8—so don't waste any time before scoring savings on all the items you have on your wish list.

Do You Need To Be a Prime Member to Shop?

Yes, only Prime members will have access to certain deals during October Prime Day. So if you're not already a member, you can sign up now for a free 30-day trial (if you haven't in the last 12 months). By doing so, you'll unlock a boatload of other perks like fast and free delivery on millions of items, free food delivery on Grubhub+ orders for one year and loads more. Additionally, Prime members don't have to worry about missing a sale, as they can subscribe to receive deal alert notifications to stay informed about items they're interested in purchasing. Wondering what happens when the free trial is up? It'll cost $14.99 per month ($139 per year) or, if you're a student, $7.49 per month ($69 per year), and you can pause or cancel the membership at any time. It's a win-win.

What Are the Best Deals to Score During Prime Big Deal Days?

With so many discounted items available for the taking, I must admit, the best deals to score mainly depend on what you're shopping for. Hoping to restock your beauty cabinet? Don't miss the markdown on the Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural spray or this editor-approved Sunday Riley Vitamin C serum. Or perhaps you're searching for a vacuum to make your life way easier. In that case, you'll want to take advantage of the mega discount on the Dyson V11 cordless vacuum that's on every neat freak's wish list. And with gift-giving season just around the corner, might I suggest picking up some fun toys and electronics for the kiddos on your list? Sorry, Santa, Amazon has got this one covered.

RELATED

40 Random-but-Useful Amazon Products to Shop During October Prime Day

Why You Should Trust Us

PureWow's editors and writers have spent more than a decade shopping online, digging through sales and putting our home goods, beauty finds, wellness picks and more through the wringer—all to help you determine which are actually worth your hard-earned cash. From our PureWow100 series (where we rank items on a 100-point scale) to our painstakingly curated lists of fashion, beauty, cooking, home and family picks, you can trust that our recommendations have been thoroughly vetted for function, aesthetics and innovation. Whether you're looking for travel-size hair dryers you can take on-the-go or women’s walking shoes that won’t hurt your feet, we’ve got you covered.
