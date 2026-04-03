Zendaya Says the Cutest Thing About Tom Holland on 'The Drew Barrymore Show'

During the show, Barrymore brought up the upcoming fourth Spiderman film as a huge still of MJ and Peter Parker flooded the on-stage screen. Zendaya fittingly remarked that they filmed that scene in New York.

"Anything come to mind?" Barrymore asked as the two contemplated the image.

"Lots comes to mind," Zendaya said, grinning. She gave the camera a cheeky, knowing look as the audience chuckled.

"It's still so crazy to me. It's so cool. I grew up watching Spiderman! To be a part of [the franchise] and the joy that it brings people..." she trailed off. "Also, it brought into my life love and my best friend. So, it's pretty cool." Cue the "awwwwwws" from the audience.