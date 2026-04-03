Kristoffer Borgli's The Drama hits theaters today, led by Zendaya and Robert Pattinson starring as a couple whose journey to the altar is blown apart by a scandalous secret. In support of the film, Zendaya has been doing what she does best: Work the red carpet and press junkets. The master of method dressing has managed to allude to the old adage: Something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue. But this isn't the only project the actress is launching this year. Spiderman: Brand New Day comes out July 31, and people are already discussing it. While on The Drew Barrymore Show earlier this week, Zendaya chatted with the eponymous host about the impact the franchise has had on her—and also sweetly alluded to her rumored now-husband, Tom Holland.
Zendaya Says the Cutest Thing About Tom Holland on 'The Drew Barrymore Show'
I'm a puddle
During the show, Barrymore brought up the upcoming fourth Spiderman film as a huge still of MJ and Peter Parker flooded the on-stage screen. Zendaya fittingly remarked that they filmed that scene in New York.
"Anything come to mind?" Barrymore asked as the two contemplated the image.
"Lots comes to mind," Zendaya said, grinning. She gave the camera a cheeky, knowing look as the audience chuckled.
"It's still so crazy to me. It's so cool. I grew up watching Spiderman! To be a part of [the franchise] and the joy that it brings people..." she trailed off. "Also, it brought into my life love and my best friend. So, it's pretty cool." Cue the "awwwwwws" from the audience.
Zendaya and Holland famously met filming Spiderman: Homecoming in 2017, but their relationship wasn't publicly official until 2021. The Euphoria star then announced her engagement by showing up to the 2025 Golden Globes with a gargantuan east-west diamond ring on *that* finger. Per experts, the bauble appeared to be a five-carat cushion-cut diamond worth around $250,000.
Fans waited with baited breath for news of the nuptials and were blindsided when her longtime stylist, Law Roach, said earlier this year that the wedding had already taken place. Weeks later, the star was spotted at Paris Fashion Week with a simple gold band, which only fueled the speculation.
Married or not, it's clear the pair is well-matched, with Holland having previously said that Zendaya is the "best thing that's ever happened to me." Who can doubt that?