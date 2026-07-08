Simone Biles Dazzles in Daring Cutout Dress for Taylor Swift's Wedding

"The perfect love story, followed by the perfect nighTT," the Olympic gymnast captioned an Instagram post yesterday. She donned a grungy burgundy halter dress with metal cutouts encircling ruby red stones, with a corseted bustier and daring slit running across her hipbone. The dress was accentuated by a diaphanous side train of red tulle.

Biles completed the look with silver jewelry and an embellished red crystal clutch. Owens coordinated with his wife, opting for a burgundy velvet blazer with a black trim. The football star took to social media to express his own well-wishes, writing, "What a night. So grateful to be able to witness such a beautiful ceremony with so many amazing people. We love to celebrate love, a night we’ll truly never forget. Congratulations to the couple!!! #T&T."