Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tied the knot in Madison Square Garden over 4th of July weekend, in an affair that was decidedly iron-clad. All the rest of us got were paparazzi shots of celebrities walking to MSG in black-tie attire on one of the hottest days of the year, and some social media posts. While most of the details will remain scant (20-minute vows, Dior couture, luxury raffle prizes), I've been loving all the celebrity fashion coming out of the event. One of the outfits that really wowed me was that of Simone Biles, who attended the nuptials with her own husband, Indianapolis Colts safety Jonathan Owens.
Simone Biles Dazzles in Daring Cutout Dress for Taylor Swift's Wedding
A sizzling hot look that matched the sky-high temps
"The perfect love story, followed by the perfect nighTT," the Olympic gymnast captioned an Instagram post yesterday. She donned a grungy burgundy halter dress with metal cutouts encircling ruby red stones, with a corseted bustier and daring slit running across her hipbone. The dress was accentuated by a diaphanous side train of red tulle.
Biles completed the look with silver jewelry and an embellished red crystal clutch. Owens coordinated with his wife, opting for a burgundy velvet blazer with a black trim. The football star took to social media to express his own well-wishes, writing, "What a night. So grateful to be able to witness such a beautiful ceremony with so many amazing people. We love to celebrate love, a night we’ll truly never forget. Congratulations to the couple!!! #T&T."
Swift and Kelce got engaged in August 2025 after dating for a couple years. The announcement photo showed Kelce on one knee in a lush garden as Swift held his face in her hand. She wrote in the caption, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."
The couple's ceremony was reportedly attended by about 1,000 celebrity guests, including some surprises like Karlie Kloss, Ethan Hawke and Avril Lavigne. But her obvious inner circle was also in attendance, with the likes of Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid and Ashley Avignone showing up as some of the best-dressed.
Now, all I want to know is, did Biles use her five-minute makeup routine to get herself ready for America's royal wedding?