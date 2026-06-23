I Co-Sign Simone Biles's 5-Minute Makeup Routine—Because It's Basically My Own

When it comes to makeup, I’ll be the first to admit I love a full glam moment. But let’s be real, on an average day, who actually has time for all of that? A 20-plus-step routine is already a lot, and that’s before you factor in waiting for everything to set. At that point, I’m basically late to my first meeting before I’ve even picked up a brush.

And in the summer? Forget it. Between heat, humidity, and the inevitable sweat situation, most of it is sliding off anyway. That’s why a quick, simple routine that still leaves you looking polished will always come in clutch. And if you don’t already have one in your back pocket, Simone Biles just shared hers, and it has less than 10 steps.

Taking to social media, the 29-year-old gymnast declared, "this is my 5 minute beach makeup look," though honestly, it feels like one you could wear anywhere, not just the beach.