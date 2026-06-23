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I Co-Sign Simone Biles's 5-Minute Makeup Routine—Because It's Basically My Own

And it's less than 10 steps

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Jun 23, 2026
3:47pm
Simone Biles Makeup Routine 720x780
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When it comes to makeup, I’ll be the first to admit I love a full glam moment. But let’s be real, on an average day, who actually has time for all of that? A 20-plus-step routine is already a lot, and that’s before you factor in waiting for everything to set. At that point, I’m basically late to my first meeting before I’ve even picked up a brush.

And in the summer? Forget it. Between heat, humidity, and the inevitable sweat situation, most of it is sliding off anyway. That’s why a quick, simple routine that still leaves you looking polished will always come in clutch. And if you don’t already have one in your back pocket, Simone Biles just shared hers, and it has less than 10 steps.

Taking to social media, the 29-year-old gymnast declared, "this is my 5 minute beach makeup look," though honestly, it feels like one you could wear anywhere, not just the beach.

Simone starts with sunscreen (here are some of our faves), then grooms and fills in her eyebrows (our editors are obsessed with these brow products).

From there, the olympic athlete goes in with blush (try these) and concealer (here are some we've tested and ranked), blending everything out with a beauty blender. Next up is contour and powder to set things in place. And last but not least, the lips. She lines and glosses them up before finishing the look with a pair of sunglasses.

The result is exactly what you want from a fast routine: simple, fresh, and perfectly polished without trying too hard.

Set to Drake’s "One Dance," Simone humorously captioned the post, "Literally gonna melt off in 20 minutes & that’s okay because after pictures who cares."

Simone’s 5-minute beach makeup routine comes just a day after she shared a carousel of vacation photos from Belize.

In the post, the Olympic athlete is seen soaking up the sun in a black swimsuit with white trim, layered with a sheer asymmetrical black cover-up. She completes the look with a white Miu Miu purse, adding an effortlessly chic finishing touch.

Whether it’s her effortless makeup or her vacation style, she always delivers.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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