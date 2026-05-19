Simone Biles Just Stepped Out in Fruit Shoes and I'm Obsessed

When it comes to summer fashion, most of the attention usually goes to the obvious staples: breezy linen dresses, cute rompers and effortless matching sets that somehow make getting dressed in the heat feel manageable. But there’s one part of a warm-weather outfit that often gets overlooked, and honestly, it might be the most fun part: the shoes. Sure, sandals and basic sneakers always make their annual comeback, but every now and then someone reminds us that summer footwear can actually have personality. Enter Simone Biles and the fruit-covered heels currently living rent-free in my mind.

The Olympic gymnast showed off the playful pair in a May 18 Instagram post, and they were impossible to miss. Simone wore a strapless coral mini dress with a balloon hem (similar one here), paired with nude pointed-toe slingback pumps covered in tiny fruit details. Think strawberries, cherries and other colorful little fruits sprinkled across the shoes. She didn’t tag the brand, but they appear to be this pair from Steve Madden.