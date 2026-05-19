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Simone Biles Just Stepped Out in Fruit Shoes and I'm Obsessed

They're perfect for summer

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published May 19, 2026
7:36pm

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Stephen Lovekin

When it comes to summer fashion, most of the attention usually goes to the obvious staples: breezy linen dresses, cute rompers and effortless matching sets that somehow make getting dressed in the heat feel manageable. But there’s one part of a warm-weather outfit that often gets overlooked, and honestly, it might be the most fun part: the shoes. Sure, sandals and basic sneakers always make their annual comeback, but every now and then someone reminds us that summer footwear can actually have personality. Enter Simone Biles and the fruit-covered heels currently living rent-free in my mind.

The Olympic gymnast showed off the playful pair in a May 18 Instagram post, and they were impossible to miss. Simone wore a strapless coral mini dress with a balloon hem (similar one here), paired with nude pointed-toe slingback pumps covered in tiny fruit details. Think strawberries, cherries and other colorful little fruits sprinkled across the shoes. She didn’t tag the brand, but they appear to be this pair from Steve Madden.

The shoes could not have matched the vibe better. Simone wore the look to a baby shower for a friend, where the decor leaned fully into a berry-themed aesthetic.

In the photos, she posed alongside the mom-to-be and other guests in front of pink and red polka-dot balloons and a sign reading, “someone berry sweet is on the way.”

“my bestfriend is the sweetest momma to be,” the Houston resident captioned the post.

Of course, Simone has never been one to play it safe when it comes to shoes. Back in January, she stepped out for a girls’ night to watch the Chicago Bulls take on the Utah Jazz wearing dramatic knee-high white fur boots with cherry red pointed toes peeking out underneath.

simone biles furry boots
Simone Biles/Instagram

Whether she’s embracing fuzzy statement boots or fruit-inspired heels, Simone clearly knows how to make shoes the main character of an outfit.

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Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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