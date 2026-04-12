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Mindy Kaling’s Two-Piece Vacation Set Is the Summer Staple I Need in My Closet

*adds to cart*

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By Danielle Long
Published Apr 12, 2026
2:00pm

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Spring has just arrived, but if I'm being honest, summer is already on my mind. Between longer days, warmer temps and the promise of beach weekends, it feels like the perfect time to start thinking about a seasonal wardrobe refresh. And luckily, Mindy Kaling just delivered some major outfit inspiration, starting with a two-piece set that’s basically begging to be your go-to summer uniform.

The actress and comedian, 46, recently shared a peek into her vacation via social media, and as expected, the looks did not disappoint. In one carousel posted on April 5, Mindy is seen posing in a breezy white two-piece set that instantly caught my attention. The outfit features the Cara Cara Mayflower floral-print trousers paired with the matching Claudine Top in the shade “Wilder mint,” a soft white base with blue florals and hints of green.

While Mindy’s exact set comes with a luxury price tag (we’re talking close to $1,000), the overall vibe is surprisingly easy to recreate. There are plenty of similar matching sets out there that deliver the same effortless, pulled-together feel, like this set from Amazon for under $30.

And the same goes for her accessories. She paired the look with a sleek white oblong bag that feels polished but still casual enough for everyday wear. The good news? This budget-friendly option from Amazon gives off the same chic energy.

The outfit inspiration didn’t stop there, either. Toward the end of the post, Mindy snapped a mirror selfie in a blue-and-white spaghetti strap sundress, another summer staple that’s equal parts easy and stylish, and, again, has an equally as gorgeous Amazon lookalike.

At this point, Mindy has fully cemented herself as a reliable source of vacation style inspo. Scroll through her comments and you’ll see it. Fans are constantly asking where her outfits are from or dropping compliments.

If you’re building your summer wardrobe mood board, she’s a pretty great place to start.

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Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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