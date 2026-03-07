I'm Obsessed with Mindy Kaling’s Daring Backless Sheer Lace Dress

Let’s be honest, when it comes to red carpets, spotting our favorite celebrities is only half the fun. The real event is the fashion. From jaw-dropping gowns to bold risks (and yes, the occasional miss), the red carpet is where stars show up ready to make a statement. And at this year’s Actor Awards, Mindy Kaling definitely delivered one of the night’s most memorable looks.

The Mindy Project star, 46, stepped onto the carpet at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 1, for the 32nd Actor Awards (formerly known as the Screen Actors Guild Awards). The evening’s theme, “Reimagining Hollywood Glamour From the ‘20s and ‘30s,” called for a little vintage-inspired drama and Kaling leaned all the way in.

For the occasion, she wore a striking Yara Shoemaker little black dress from the brand’s spring/summer 2026 couture collection. The strapless gown featured a mix of velvet and sheer fabrics, along with a lace cutout panel at the bust, a structured peplum silhouette and a dramatic low back. The skirt was completely sheer and floor-length, embellished with glittering sequins and delicate lace florals.