About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

I'm Obsessed with Mindy Kaling’s Daring Backless Sheer Lace Dress

It's so good

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Mar 7, 2026
2:00pm
Mindy Kaling
﻿Christopher Peterson

Let’s be honest, when it comes to red carpets, spotting our favorite celebrities is only half the fun. The real event is the fashion. From jaw-dropping gowns to bold risks (and yes, the occasional miss), the red carpet is where stars show up ready to make a statement. And at this year’s Actor Awards, Mindy Kaling definitely delivered one of the night’s most memorable looks.

The Mindy Project star, 46, stepped onto the carpet at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 1, for the 32nd Actor Awards (formerly known as the Screen Actors Guild Awards). The evening’s theme, “Reimagining Hollywood Glamour From the ‘20s and ‘30s,” called for a little vintage-inspired drama and Kaling leaned all the way in.

For the occasion, she wore a striking Yara Shoemaker little black dress from the brand’s spring/summer 2026 couture collection. The strapless gown featured a mix of velvet and sheer fabrics, along with a lace cutout panel at the bust, a structured peplum silhouette and a dramatic low back. The skirt was completely sheer and floor-length, embellished with glittering sequins and delicate lace florals.

She completed the ensemble with black velvet opera gloves, pointed-toe Christian Louboutin pumps and diamond drop earrings, giving the entire look a glamorous, old-Hollywood feel with a modern twist.

Kaling later shared several photos of the outfit on social media, posting a carousel of images from the night.

"Obviously not as hot as Hilary Swank but I certainly tried," she joked. "Loved seeing my wonderful office friends @angelakinsey @elliekemper @msjennafischer last night and blowing up our text chain. Also so fun seeing so many more friends at the Actor Awards, and finally coming home and eating my pho."

Of course, Kaling has never been one to play it safe when it comes to style. Last year, she completely stole my attention with what I can only describe as the most unexpected footwear choice imaginable: literal gold toe shoes.

Between bold red carpet moments and standout summer outfits, Kaling consistently keeps things interesting. And honestly, I can’t wait to see what she wears next.

Want all the latest entertainment news sent right to your inbox? Subscribe here.

RELATED

Mindy Kaling Shares Rare Photo of Her Kids and a Party Trick You Have to See to Believe

LongHeadshot
Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2026 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe