Mindy Kaling Dons Super Chic Outfit—But It’s Her Gold-Toe Shoes I Can’t Stop Staring at

Whoever is styling Mindy Kaling these days definitely deserves a raise. The multi-hyphenate has been serving with the looks—everything from that fiery red blazer dress to her dreamy vacation fits. And yes, the fashion slay goes all the way down to the shoes. Remember those stunning Sophia Webster wedges? Her latest footwear moment? Gold-toe shoes.

Now, I know what you’re thinking, gold-toe shoes probably means the tip of the shoe is gold, right? Nope. I mean actual gold-toe shoes, as in, the shoes are shaped like toes and they're metallic gold.

Mindy gave fans a peek at the statement heels in an Instagram Story shared on Sunday, October 19. Thankfully, she tagged the brand: Maison Schiaparelli. And after doing a little digging, they appear to be the TROMPE-L'ŒIL MULES.