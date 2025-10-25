About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Mindy Kaling Dons Super Chic Outfit—But It’s Her Gold-Toe Shoes I Can’t Stop Staring at

That's...different

By Danielle Long
Published Oct 25, 2025
3:00pm

Michael Simon/Getty Images for Nature Made

Whoever is styling Mindy Kaling these days definitely deserves a raise. The multi-hyphenate has been serving with the looks—everything from that fiery red blazer dress to her dreamy vacation fits. And yes, the fashion slay goes all the way down to the shoes. Remember those stunning Sophia Webster wedges? Her latest footwear moment? Gold-toe shoes.

Now, I know what you’re thinking, gold-toe shoes probably means the tip of the shoe is gold, right? Nope. I mean actual gold-toe shoes, as in, the shoes are shaped like toes and they're metallic gold.

Mindy gave fans a peek at the statement heels in an Instagram Story shared on Sunday, October 19. Thankfully, she tagged the brand: Maison Schiaparelli. And after doing a little digging, they appear to be the TROMPE-L'ŒIL MULES.

Mindy Kaling/Instagram

According to the designer’s site, “Sophisticated and summery, these black satin mules with leather lining feature signature trompe-l'œil toe detailing in lightweight gold PVC to hug the shape of the foot without weighing it down. Their open, airy cut and 105 mm heel flatter the curve of the leg.”

Of course, this is one of the more eclectic picks in Mindy’s wardrobe but she looks just as good in a simple patterned dress. Back in August, she had fans drooling over a blue-green number covered in a mix of floral and animal prints.

“THE DRESS THOUGH!!” one person wrote. Another exclaimed, “Super cute dress!” And a third declared, “What a gorgeous color dress on her!”

Even the designer, Isla Resort, slid into the comments to say, “Our dress has never looked better.”

Whether she’s rocking sleek monochrome or bold prints, one thing’s clear: Mindy is absolutely slaying the fashion game.

Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
