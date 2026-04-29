Simone Biles Reveals $23K Red Carpet Glam Cost & the Internet Is Spiraling

I’ll be the first to admit watching celebrities hit a red carpet is such a treat, mostly for the fashion, obviously. But what we don’t always think about is what goes into getting those ultra-glam looks perfect from head to toe. As it turns out, Simone Biles just gave fans a peek behind the curtain and the price tag has the internet seriously spiraling.

In a TikTok posted on April 28, the 29-year-old didn’t hold back her confusion over the cost of getting red-carpet ready. “We need to have a discussion … I just need to know if this is normal. I know going outside is expensive as f*** these days, but like is it this expensive, ok?” she said.

While she didn’t name a specific event, Biles revealed that between her stylist, hair and makeup teams, the total for a recent appearance came out to a whopping $23,000.