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Simone Biles Reveals $23K Red Carpet Glam Cost & the Internet Is Spiraling

That's a lot of moula

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Apr 29, 2026
4:21pm
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﻿Oscar Manuel Sanchez/ZUMA

I’ll be the first to admit watching celebrities hit a red carpet is such a treat, mostly for the fashion, obviously. But what we don’t always think about is what goes into getting those ultra-glam looks perfect from head to toe. As it turns out, Simone Biles just gave fans a peek behind the curtain and the price tag has the internet seriously spiraling.

In a TikTok posted on April 28, the 29-year-old didn’t hold back her confusion over the cost of getting red-carpet ready. “We need to have a discussion … I just need to know if this is normal. I know going outside is expensive as f*** these days, but like is it this expensive, ok?” she said.

While she didn’t name a specific event, Biles revealed that between her stylist, hair and makeup teams, the total for a recent appearance came out to a whopping $23,000.

Even though Biles directed the conversation toward other celebrities, athletes, and influencers, the internet had plenty to say and the reactions were all over the place.

Some users felt the moment was a bit out of touch. “Simone I love you girl but I’m struggling to pay for gas,” one commenter wrote. Another added, “Simone we’re poor. We’re concerned about $50,” while someone else chimed in, “This isn’t tone deaf at all when people are struggling with basic necessities like food and healthcare.”

But others were more curious than critical, sharing their own industry experiences. One TikTok user wrote, “I stopped using stylists years ago cuz it’s cheaper to buy a gown I at least get to keep lol.” Another said, “I’ve been paying 6-8K per red carpet events! But that’s with a stylist, hair, makeup, driver and sometimes flights/accommodation.” A third added, “just because we’re on two income brackets doesn’t mean I can’t relate to this . Because it shows us that even celebrities need to budget too!”

And honestly, this isn’t the first time Biles has questioned high-end price tags. Back in 2024 during the Paris Olympics, she recalled an eyebrow-raising night out where a nightclub reportedly tried to charge her $26,000 for a single bottle of champagne.

“After the closing ceremonies, we went out, and y’all, this club tried to charge me $26,000 for a bottle of champagne,” she shared in an August 20 TikTok. “Like, are you serious? Obviously, I didn’t buy it. But why would they even try to play me like that? That’s wild.”

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Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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