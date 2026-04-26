Simone Biles Wore a Gorgeous Feathered Dress & Yes, She Was Sewn Into It

While the look gave “effortless glam,” there was a very not-so-effortless behind-the-scenes moment. Simone revealed in an Instagram Story on April 20 that she actually had to be sewn into the dress before heading to the ceremony at Madrid’s Cibeles Palace.

“What you don’t see,” she said while showing a tailor working on the gown, “Getting sewn into my dress because it busted.”

She later shared more photos from the night on April 21, posting hotel snaps of the look and writing, “Basically the Oscars… but make it sports,” adding, “First @laureussport World Sports Awards as an ambassador and I’m feeling inspired by every story in the room.”

Lately, Simone Biles has been all about those sleek, neutral fashion moments. On March 24, she celebrated the opening of her Houston airport restaurant, Taste of Gold, stepping out in a tailored tweed double-breasted blazer dress that fully leaned into the pantless trend.