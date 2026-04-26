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Simone Biles Wore a Gorgeous Feathered Dress & Yes, She Was Sewn Into It

The things we do for fashion

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By Clara Stein
Published Apr 26, 2026
2:00pm
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John Salangsang

Simone Biles is no stranger to absolutely owning a red carpet moment. I mean there was that stunning glittering halter look, the gold mini dress, and who could forget that extraordinary metallic rubber dress, Well, now the Olympian has done it again.

The 29-year-old recently stepped out for the 2026 Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid, and her look was a full-on showstopper. Styled by Marc Desir, she wore an ivory, feather-covered mini dress by Vietnamese designer Cong Tri from the Fall 2025 collection. She finished it off with matching pointed pumps, an Audemars Piguet watch, a gold clutch, and an elegant updo with soft face-framing pieces.

While the look gave “effortless glam,” there was a very not-so-effortless behind-the-scenes moment. Simone revealed in an Instagram Story on April 20 that she actually had to be sewn into the dress before heading to the ceremony at Madrid’s Cibeles Palace.

“What you don’t see,” she said while showing a tailor working on the gown, “Getting sewn into my dress because it busted.”

She later shared more photos from the night on April 21, posting hotel snaps of the look and writing, “Basically the Oscars… but make it sports,” adding, “First @laureussport World Sports Awards as an ambassador and I’m feeling inspired by every story in the room.”

Lately, Simone Biles has been all about those sleek, neutral fashion moments. On March 24, she celebrated the opening of her Houston airport restaurant, Taste of Gold, stepping out in a tailored tweed double-breasted blazer dress that fully leaned into the pantless trend.

“TASTE OF GOLD NOW OPEN IN IAH AIRPORT,” she captioned an Instagram post, also sharing that the spot is located in Terminal A near Gate A8.

Her Instagram carousel also gave fans a full behind-the-scenes pass. We’re talking Simone behind the bar holding a menu, a sweet moment with Jonathan in front of artwork of her on the beam, and a ribbon-cutting shot to officially mark the launch.

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Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

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