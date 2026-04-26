Simone Biles Wore a Gorgeous Feathered Dress & Yes, She Was Sewn Into It

Simone Biles is no stranger to absolutely owning a red carpet moment. I mean there was that stunning glittering halter look, the gold mini dress, and who could forget that extraordinary metallic rubber dress, Well, now the Olympian has done it again.
The 29-year-old recently stepped out for the 2026 Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid, and her look was a full-on showstopper. Styled by Marc Desir, she wore an ivory, feather-covered mini dress by Vietnamese designer Cong Tri from the Fall 2025 collection. She finished it off with matching pointed pumps, an Audemars Piguet watch, a gold clutch, and an elegant updo with soft face-framing pieces.