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Simone Biles Marks Birthday with Boat Day & Sleek Black Bikini Look

Classic & chic

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Mar 24, 2026
2:00pm
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Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Simone Biles is back at it again, and yes, it involves another standout bikini moment. The Olympic gold medalist celebrated a major milestone, her 29th birthday, by sharing a carousel of photos on Instagram, and let’s just say…she understood the assignment.

The March 16 post opens with a shot of Biles posing on a yacht, serving an effortlessly cool all-black look. She wore a chic black bikini top with triangle cups and halter straps, paired with black denim cutoffs and a sheer cover-up left casually undone. Surrounding her was a sea of white and gold balloons spelling out her name, making the whole scene feel like the ultimate birthday setup.

She kept the accessories sleek but eye-catching, layering on silver rings, a hand chain and a black Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet. She added a delicate silver chain necklace and small hoop earrings to finish the look. And in true cool-girl fashion, she went makeup-free, wearing her hair parted down the middle in long, loose curls.

The rest of the carousel gave a full birthday style roundup. In one shot, the Texas native wore a short pale yellow dress. Another photo showed her posing in a hallway in a brown, leather-like dress paired with sky-high matching peep-toe heels and a coordinating clutch. She also embraced the blazer dress trend (hello, pantless moment) and shared a balcony shot with a city skyline in the background.

"this is 29," she captioned the carousel post, adding the rose emoji.

Of course, this isn’t Biles’s first iconic swimwear moment and it probably won’t be her last.

From a bold turquoise set to a green-and-white two-piece and even a leopard-print bikini on safari, she’s built a solid track record of serving looks. And with summer just around the corner, something tells me there’s more where that came from.

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Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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