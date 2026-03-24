Simone Biles Marks Birthday with Boat Day & Sleek Black Bikini Look

Simone Biles is back at it again, and yes, it involves another standout bikini moment. The Olympic gold medalist celebrated a major milestone, her 29th birthday, by sharing a carousel of photos on Instagram, and let’s just say…she understood the assignment.

The March 16 post opens with a shot of Biles posing on a yacht, serving an effortlessly cool all-black look. She wore a chic black bikini top with triangle cups and halter straps, paired with black denim cutoffs and a sheer cover-up left casually undone. Surrounding her was a sea of white and gold balloons spelling out her name, making the whole scene feel like the ultimate birthday setup.