The Olympics are familiar turf for Simone Biles—she has 11 Olympic medals, after all. But when the decorated gymnast showed up in Milan, it marked a special occasion. For the first time, Biles wasn't there to dominate the podium. She was there as a spectator. Following the whirlwind event, the Olympian took to Instagram to share photos—and my eyes immediately lingered on her fashionable burgundy fur coat.
Simone Biles Stuns in a Burgundy Fur Coat While Cheering On Olympic Hopefuls in Milan
I need one ASAP
Biles' carousel of pictures showed her and her husband, Jonathan Owens, gallivanting around Milan while proudly sporting Team USA gear. It was all run-of-the-mill Olympics content...until I swiped to the sixth photo.
In it, Biles and Owens are smiling in front of a restaurant, dressed in monochromatic outfits. Owens kept it simple in a gray ensemble, while Biles unsurprisingly opted for a floor-length, burgundy fur coat (similar here, $66) over a coordinating sweater. To finish the look, she slung a black belted bag over her shoulder (similar here, $40).
To caption her post, Biles left a heartfelt message: "First Olympics as a spectator! I’ve lived it as a competitor—this time I got to witness it," she wrote. "Huge congrats to every athlete who showed up & gave their all! And to those who walked away feeling like it wasn’t your best — you are still elite, still worthy, and your story isn’t finished."
One of the references she made was to "Quad God" Ilia Malinin's disappointing men's freeskate, where she was in the audience. The Olympic favorite shockingly failed to claim the gold.
“I was really worried about how his mental health was going to be,” Biles told Olympics.com. “When you’re expected to skate a performance of your lifetime and you don’t deliver, I worry how that affects his mental and how the world is going to view that."
In an interview following his performance, Malinin was joined by Biles where she offered the young star words of encouragement. It meant all the more because the gymnast herself had suffered a similar situation at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics when a case of the "twisties" led her to withdraw from competition.