Simone Biles Stuns in a Burgundy Fur Coat While Cheering On Olympic Hopefuls in Milan

To caption her post, Biles left a heartfelt message: "First Olympics as a spectator! I’ve lived it as a competitor—this time I got to witness it," she wrote. "Huge congrats to every athlete who showed up & gave their all! And to those who walked away feeling like it wasn’t your best — you are still elite, still worthy, and your story isn’t finished."

One of the references she made was to "Quad God" Ilia Malinin's disappointing men's freeskate, where she was in the audience. The Olympic favorite shockingly failed to claim the gold.

“I was really worried about how his mental health was going to be,” Biles told Olympics.com. “When you’re expected to skate a performance of your lifetime and you don’t deliver, I worry how that affects his mental and how the world is going to view that."

In an interview following his performance, Malinin was joined by Biles where she offered the young star words of encouragement. It meant all the more because the gymnast herself had suffered a similar situation at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics when a case of the "twisties" led her to withdraw from competition.