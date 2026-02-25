Simone Biles Marks a Major Milestone with a Glimpse Inside Her Gorgeous New Kitchen

If there’s one thing Simone Biles knows how to do, it’s rack up milestone moments. She’s officially the most decorated gymnast in history and has five skills named after her, to say the least. But lately? She’s been leaning into a slightly slower pace, soaking up newlywed life with her husband, NFL player Jonathan Owens, and settling into their stunning Texas mansion. And as it turns out, this new chapter comes with its own meaningful firsts.

The 28-year-old recently shared a sweet update on her Instagram Story, posting a photo taken inside the dreamy kitchen of their new home. On the white marble island sat a gorgeous bouquet of red roses alongside two plates of spaghetti.

She captioned it, “First home cooked dinner in the new house.”