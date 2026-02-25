About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Simone Biles Marks a Major Milestone with a Glimpse Inside Her Gorgeous New Kitchen

That design is Pinterest-worthy

By Danielle Long
Published Feb 25, 2026
4:09pm
If there’s one thing Simone Biles knows how to do, it’s rack up milestone moments. She’s officially the most decorated gymnast in history and has five skills named after her, to say the least. But lately? She’s been leaning into a slightly slower pace, soaking up newlywed life with her husband, NFL player Jonathan Owens, and settling into their stunning Texas mansion. And as it turns out, this new chapter comes with its own meaningful firsts.

The 28-year-old recently shared a sweet update on her Instagram Story, posting a photo taken inside the dreamy kitchen of their new home. On the white marble island sat a gorgeous bouquet of red roses alongside two plates of spaghetti.

She captioned it, “First home cooked dinner in the new house.”

The milestone moment comes just three months after Biles revealed that construction on the Texas mansion was finally complete.

She previously walked followers through the lengthy build timeline, writing, “Started the design process in 2020 & took a year to complete, approvals took awhile from HOA, broke ground in Feb 2022, completed 11/11/25,” she explained.

At the time, Biles also gave fans a peek inside the ultra-chic kitchen, which features striking white marble countertops and a matching marble hood vent above the stove. And the kitchen isn’t the only thoughtfully designed area. Fans also got a glimpse of the couple’s laundry setup, which includes two sets of washers and dryers.

“Since Jonathan always wants to do laundry the EXACT same day as me now 1 set for each of us,” she explained.

From a dedicated dog area to a massive glass shower and soaking tub wrapped in veined white marble, every detail feels intentional.

Here’s to many more firsts in their beautiful new home.

