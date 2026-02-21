Simone Biles Reunites With Olympic Teammates for Viral NSFW Trend

Reunions are always a vibe, whether it’s your favorite show’s cast, childhood friends, or family. But there’s something extra satisfying when celebrities get back together and let fans in on the moment. That’s exactly what Simone Biles did when she reunited with her Olympic teammates Aly Raisman and Laurie Hernandez.

The trio, who competed (and brought home gold) at the 2016 Rio Olympics, jumped on a TikTok trend with a slightly NSFW twist. The trend features three people, each delivering one line that reflects their personality in the friend group: the first says some version of "F*** you," the second goes, "We're so sorry," and the third counters with, "No, we're not."

For this video, the order went Simone, Aly, Laurie.