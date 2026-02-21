About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Simone Biles Reunites With Olympic Teammates for Viral NSFW Trend

And the comments pass the vibe check

By Danielle Long
Published Feb 21, 2026
2:00pm
Simone Biles
Kyle Okita/CSM

Reunions are always a vibe, whether it’s your favorite show’s cast, childhood friends, or family. But there’s something extra satisfying when celebrities get back together and let fans in on the moment. That’s exactly what Simone Biles did when she reunited with her Olympic teammates Aly Raisman and Laurie Hernandez.

The trio, who competed (and brought home gold) at the 2016 Rio Olympics, jumped on a TikTok trend with a slightly NSFW twist. The trend features three people, each delivering one line that reflects their personality in the friend group: the first says some version of "F*** you," the second goes, "We're so sorry," and the third counters with, "No, we're not."

For this video, the order went Simone, Aly, Laurie.

The post, shared on Tuesday, February 17, has racked up over half a million views and hundreds of comments. And yes, the comments section totally passed the vibe check.

"THE GIRLS ARE BACK!!!!!!!!" one fan wrote. Another said, "A Rio Trio," while a third added, "I love seeing the three of them together Rio Trio." One more chimed in, "3 ICONS IN THE HOUSE."

Simone captioned the post simply, "hopping on the trend."

This isn’t the first time Simone has documented celebrity reunions.

Back in September 2025, the 28-year-old Olympian shared a mini photo-and-video recap from the Chicago Bears vs. Dallas Cowboys game (her husband, Jonathan Owens, plays for the Bears). The fifth slide in the post featured her and Suni Lee doing a playful lip-sync using viral Kardashians audio: “Okay guys, we’re back. Did you miss us? Because we missed you.”

Between Olympic gold, viral TikTok trends, and fun celeb moments, Simone continues to give fans exactly what they want and I'm here for it.

