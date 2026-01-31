About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
New Simone Biles Video Has Fans Calling for Her to Star in a Spinoff of This Reality TV Show

Honestly, it needs to happen

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Jan 31, 2026
2:00pm
Simone Biles
Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

When it comes to TikTok trends, celebrities are always ready to join the fun. Reese Witherspoon recently hopped on a trend about the different names she gets called, Mindy Kaling tried the “propaganda I’m definitely falling for” trend and Drew Barrymore joined the "you look happier" trend. And Simone Biles is no exception.

The Olympic athlete, 28, recently took part in the trend where people edit real-life events like reality shows. For her January 24 post, she pieced together clips from her trip to the Chicago Bears game (her husband Jonathan Owens’ team) against the Los Angeles Rams (who narrowly beat the Bears 20-17). The clips show Simone traveling to the game, cheering on the field with Jonathan and in the stadium suite, all edited to feel like a mini reality TV episode.

The post quickly blew up, garnering nearly 300K likes and 2 million views and it sparked an unexpected fan request: a spinoff of the 2010s reality series WAGS, this time set in Chicago with Simone as part of the cast.

"Omg Chicago Bears WAG show would be so good," one fan commented. Another wrote, "WAGS of Chicago would be so tea. Chicago needs a reality show!!" A third chimed in, "The Real WAGs of the Chicago Bears? Yes please."

For context, WAGS is an E! franchise following the “wives and girlfriends” of high-profile athletes. The original show ran in LA from 2015–2017 and inspired two spinoffs: WAGS Miami (2016–2017) and WAGS Atlanta (2018).

With the success of Simone’s Netflix documentary, could a reality show be next? Only time will tell. But one thing’s for sure: if a Chicago Bears version starring Simone actually happened, I’d be first in line to binge it.

