New Simone Biles Video Has Fans Calling for Her to Star in a Spinoff of This Reality TV Show

The post quickly blew up, garnering nearly 300K likes and 2 million views and it sparked an unexpected fan request: a spinoff of the 2010s reality series WAGS, this time set in Chicago with Simone as part of the cast.

"Omg Chicago Bears WAG show would be so good," one fan commented. Another wrote, "WAGS of Chicago would be so tea. Chicago needs a reality show!!" A third chimed in, "The Real WAGs of the Chicago Bears? Yes please."

For context, WAGS is an E! franchise following the “wives and girlfriends” of high-profile athletes. The original show ran in LA from 2015–2017 and inspired two spinoffs: WAGS Miami (2016–2017) and WAGS Atlanta (2018).