New Simone Biles Video Has Fans Calling for Her to Star in a Spinoff of This Reality TV Show

When it comes to TikTok trends, celebrities are always ready to join the fun. Reese Witherspoon recently hopped on a trend about the different names she gets called, Mindy Kaling tried the “propaganda I’m definitely falling for” trend and Drew Barrymore joined the "you look happier" trend. And Simone Biles is no exception.
The Olympic athlete, 28, recently took part in the trend where people edit real-life events like reality shows. For her January 24 post, she pieced together clips from her trip to the Chicago Bears game (her husband Jonathan Owens’ team) against the Los Angeles Rams (who narrowly beat the Bears 20-17). The clips show Simone traveling to the game, cheering on the field with Jonathan and in the stadium suite, all edited to feel like a mini reality TV episode.