Simone Biles Rocks Bold Pantless Look as She Marks Major First

Simone Biles has plenty to celebrate these days, between the completion of her stunning Houston home, another trip around the sun with her 29th birthday, and now a major career first with the opening to her first ever restaurant.

On Tuesday, March 24, the 29-year-old officially opened the doors to her eatery, Taste of Gold, located at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) in Houston. To mark the milestone, the Olympic gymnast shared a carousel of photos capturing the big day. The lead image shows Simone holding up a menu while her husband, Jonathan Owens, stands behind her—but honestly, we need a moment for her look.

Simone stepped out in a chic tweed double-breasted blazer dress, effortlessly leaning into the pantless trend we’ve been seeing everywhere lately (think Serena Williams, Jennifer Aniston, Nicole Kidman, and more). She kept things sleek with straight hair parted down the middle.