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Simone Biles Rocks Bold Pantless Look as She Marks Major First

Congratulations are in order

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By Clara Stein
Published Mar 31, 2026
5:50pm
Simone Biles
﻿Arroyo/AFF-USA

Simone Biles has plenty to celebrate these days, between the completion of her stunning Houston home, another trip around the sun with her 29th birthday, and now a major career first with the opening to her first ever restaurant.

On Tuesday, March 24, the 29-year-old officially opened the doors to her eatery, Taste of Gold, located at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) in Houston. To mark the milestone, the Olympic gymnast shared a carousel of photos capturing the big day. The lead image shows Simone holding up a menu while her husband, Jonathan Owens, stands behind her—but honestly, we need a moment for her look.

Simone stepped out in a chic tweed double-breasted blazer dress, effortlessly leaning into the pantless trend we’ve been seeing everywhere lately (think Serena Williams, Jennifer Aniston, Nicole Kidman, and more). She kept things sleek with straight hair parted down the middle.

“TASTE OF GOLD NOW OPEN IN IAH AIRPORT,” she captioned the post. She also noted the restaurant's location, which is in Terminal A near Gate A8.

The Instagram carousel also gave fans a full behind-the-scenes look at the launch, including Simone behind the bar holding a menu, a sweet shot of her and Jonathan posing in front of artwork featuring her on the beam, and a ribbon-cutting moment to officially kick things off.

There’s also a playful clip of her taking a bite of a gold medal (very on-brand), plus a final shot in front of the glowing restaurant signage.

Over on TikTok, Simone shared even more details about the concept, revealing that the menu is inspired by her "favorite" Tex-Mex cuisine.

The lineup includes classic comfort staples like spinach dip, wings, loaded fries, and a variety of skewer options. Entrées range from cheeseburgers and chicken tenders to a BBQ chicken sandwich, plus lighter options like soups and salads. And no, she didn’t skip dessert, with a root beer float and a chocolate chip cookie skillet sundae to finish things off.

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Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

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