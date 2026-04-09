As it pertains to red carpet fashion, Nicole Kidman has been on a wacky streak. There was the see-through jellyfish skirt at the Scarpetta premiere. She flocked together with other actresses on the Oscars red carpet in a trendy feather peplum gown. Kidman opted for a similarly avian-inspired outfit while attending the Chanel haute couture show. But her latest outing might just take the cake.
Nicole Kidman's Latest Red Carpet Look Is Giving...Glam Penguin?!
Her style knows no bounds
The star stepped out on the red carpet for the premiere of the forthcoming Apple TV+ series, Margo's Got Money Troubles, starring Elle Fanning. She wore a black-and-white ensemble from Schiaparelli's FW26 RTW collection. The concept seemed basic—but one look showed that there was a lot going on.
The black sheer fabric was covered in monochromatic appliqués, which contrasted with the white tuxedo stripe going down the front with its own coordinating appliqués. To be honest, it was giving fish scales. Or, as one fan put it, "glam penguin." (Fitting, I guess, because the actress recently returned from an expedition to Antarctica.)
The show, out April 15, is adapted from Rufi Thorpe's 2024 novel of the same name. It follows the titular character who, after having an affair with the English professor at her community college, finds herself with a newborn and no ways to make money. In a moment of desperation, she turns to making OnlyFans content. After the venture proves to be lucrative, Margo faces a host of challenges brought by the onslaught of society's perception of sex workers as she strives to craft an online persona and prove that she is a good mother. Kidman plays a supporting role as the relationship meditator between Margo and her professor, Mark.
Based on the trailers, the series' crazy getups will make Kidman's outfit look tame. As a lover of the novel, I can't wait.