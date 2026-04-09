Nicole Kidman's Latest Red Carpet Look Is Giving...Glam Penguin?!

The star stepped out on the red carpet for the premiere of the forthcoming Apple TV+ series, Margo's Got Money Troubles, starring Elle Fanning. She wore a black-and-white ensemble from Schiaparelli's FW26 RTW collection. The concept seemed basic—but one look showed that there was a lot going on.

The black sheer fabric was covered in monochromatic appliqués, which contrasted with the white tuxedo stripe going down the front with its own coordinating appliqués. To be honest, it was giving fish scales. Or, as one fan put it, "glam penguin." (Fitting, I guess, because the actress recently returned from an expedition to Antarctica.)