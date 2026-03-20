Nicole Kidman’s See-Through Skirt Has Me…Confused

Jamie Lee Curtis was also in attendance, wearing a coordinating black ruched gown. Curtis plays Dorothy Scarpetta, older sister to Nicole Kidman's title character, Kay Scarpetta. The series follows Kay, Virginia's chief medical examiner, as she attempts to catch a serial killer and save her career from being upended by a three-decades old case. It is based on author Patricia Cornwell's long-running Scarpetta novels. The first, Postmortem, was published in 1990; Cornwell recently released Sharp Force in 2025. Season one of Scarpetta is based on Postmortem and book 25, Autopsy. Season two is currently in production, based on books four and five: Cruel and Unusual and The Body Farm, respectively.