They say that two things in life are certain: death and taxes. Humbly, I would also posit a third. And that would be the fact that red carpet fashion will always be wacky. Because someone will always choose a sand sculpture (Tyla, Met Gala 2024), orange latex (Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner, Critics Choice 2026) or even a worm (Heidi Klum, Heidi Halloween 2022). And Nicole Kidman is no exception—while promoting her new Prime Video TV show, Scarpetta, she donned a sheer skirt that filled me with...confusion.
Nicole Kidman’s See-Through Skirt Has Me…Confused
Questions
Kidman walked the red carpet in Chanel, naturally. The actress has a long relationship with the house, and returned as an official brand ambassador in 2025. The custom look featured a black double-breasted blazer to which a sheer, diaphanous, ruffled skirt was seemingly attached. Feathers dripped off the ruffles and fluttered every time Kidman turned. A very unorthodox take on the frock coat, if you ask me.
Jamie Lee Curtis was also in attendance, wearing a coordinating black ruched gown. Curtis plays Dorothy Scarpetta, older sister to Nicole Kidman's title character, Kay Scarpetta. The series follows Kay, Virginia's chief medical examiner, as she attempts to catch a serial killer and save her career from being upended by a three-decades old case. It is based on author Patricia Cornwell's long-running Scarpetta novels. The first, Postmortem, was published in 1990; Cornwell recently released Sharp Force in 2025. Season one of Scarpetta is based on Postmortem and book 25, Autopsy. Season two is currently in production, based on books four and five: Cruel and Unusual and The Body Farm, respectively.