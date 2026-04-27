The Devil Wears Prada 2 comes out (finally!) on Friday May 1. In the run-up to what is one of the most hotly anticipated sequels of the 21st century, the film's stars have been gallivanting across the globe, dripping in couture, to promote it. Anne Hathaway, who returns as the beloved Andy Sachs, has been working overtime on the red carpet and off. But during one such appearance, the actress wore something that had my jaw on the floor—and not because it was sheer.
Yes, Anne Hathaway Wore a Garment Bag to the Red Carpet (and Yes, It Looked Like Couture)
She wore what???
During the New York premiere at the Lincoln Center, Hathaway began her red carpet walk in Louis Vuitton. But if you're thinking ball gown and sparkling jewels, think again. No, the 43-year-old icon arrived wearing her dress's garment bag with the brand's name emblazoned across the cream fabric.
"Wait… so you’re NOT supposed to wear the garment bag??" Hathaway facetiously wrote in the caption of a post showing off the look.
It might have been unorthodox, but the fans were all over it—including big names like Starbucks.
"You literally made a sack look like couture," the coffee giant commented. 20th Century Studios, the film's producer, added, "That’s fashion!"
Hathaway eventually shed the garment bag, revealing a stunning, bold red strapless gown. The sculptural piece featured a drop-waist and structured, gathered skirt. Of course, the actress had shoes to match, which were evocative of the movie's own fiery pitchfork stilettos. She accessorized with Bvlgari jewelry.
Her co-stars, Emily Blunt (Emily Charlton), Stanley Tucci (Nigel) and Meryl Streep (Miranda Priestly), joined her on the carpet. Blunt arrived in Schiaparelli Couture, while Streep donned a devilishly red Givenchy cape dress.