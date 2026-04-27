Yes, Anne Hathaway Wore a Garment Bag to the Red Carpet (and Yes, It Looked Like Couture)

During the New York premiere at the Lincoln Center, Hathaway began her red carpet walk in Louis Vuitton. But if you're thinking ball gown and sparkling jewels, think again. No, the 43-year-old icon arrived wearing her dress's garment bag with the brand's name emblazoned across the cream fabric.

"Wait… so you’re NOT supposed to wear the garment bag??" Hathaway facetiously wrote in the caption of a post showing off the look.

It might have been unorthodox, but the fans were all over it—including big names like Starbucks.

"You literally made a sack look like couture," the coffee giant commented. 20th Century Studios, the film's producer, added, "That’s fashion!"