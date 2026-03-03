The Starbucks 2026 Spring Menu Is Here—And These Are the Top Drinks, Without Question

The Spring Equinox may be weeks away, but Starbucks is ushering in the season early. As of March 3, you can try the first wave of its seasonal menu, featuring the return of its cult-favorite lavender drinks, a riff on the Cannon Ball and three new drinks: the Toasted Coconut Cream Cold Brew and Toasted Coconut Latte, and the Iced Ube Coconut Macchiato.

Oh, and chai fans, you haven’t been forgotten—Starbucks hasn’t changed its ingredients or black tea base, but it is now more customizable, so you can adjust the sweetness and level of spice to suit your tastes. (The Chai tea and sweetener are now separate components, so you can use the app or tell the barista how many pumps of each you'd like.) Consider a whole new level of Secret Menu options unlocked.