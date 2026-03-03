About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
food

The Starbucks 2026 Spring Menu Is Here—And These Are the Top Drinks, Without Question

Go ahead and debate me

Author image: Candace Davison, PureWow vice president of editorial content
By Candace Davison
Published Mar 3, 2026
starbucks spring menu univ
Candace Davison

The Spring Equinox may be weeks away, but Starbucks is ushering in the season early. As of March 3, you can try the first wave of its seasonal menu, featuring the return of its cult-favorite lavender drinks, a riff on the Cannon Ball and three new drinks: the Toasted Coconut Cream Cold Brew and Toasted Coconut Latte, and the Iced Ube Coconut Macchiato.

Oh, and chai fans, you haven’t been forgotten—Starbucks hasn’t changed its ingredients or black tea base, but it is now more customizable, so you can adjust the sweetness and level of spice to suit your tastes. (The Chai tea and sweetener are now separate components, so you can use the app or tell the barista how many pumps of each you'd like.) Consider a whole new level of Secret Menu options unlocked.

IN THIS ARTICLE

starbucks spring refreshers chai
Left: Iced Mango Cream Chai, Right: New Refreshers, launching April 7 (Photos: Starbucks)

That's not all the brand is rolling out this spring. On April 7, the Iced Mango Cream Matcha and Iced Mango Cream Chai will be available year-round, and the brand will launch a new Iced Ube Coconut Cream Shaken Espresso, which will only be available for a limited time.

After sampling several drinks in advance (perk of being a food editor), I have to admit: There’s one drink I can’t wait to order again, a few I plan on adding to my regular “lil’ treat” rotation—and one that’s just, honestly, not for me. (But maybe it’s for you!)

Let me know in the comments which drink you prefer.

starbucks spring menu ube
original photo: candace davison

Iced Ube Coconut Macchiato

I thought I loved the Toasted Coconut Cream Cold Brew (more on that in a second), and then this drink stole the show. Beyond its showstopping purple topper is serious flavor: There’s the milk, espresso and toasted coconut base, with a cold foam that’s a little sweet, a little nutty and almost oatmeal cookie-like. And while taro and ube are two different tubers, the mix of ube and coconut reminded me of taro-based desserts I’d had in Hawaii years ago. Snow was all around me, yet I felt transported to a beach—if only mentally, for a moment. It’s tropical without smacking you in the face, like a piña colada might, and not nearly as sweet (or fruity). It’s refreshing yet cozy; a glimpse of warmer days ahead.

toasted coconut cream cold brew from starbucks
original photo: candace davison

Toasted Coconut Cream Cold Brew

Coconut has been popping up on café menus across the country, so it’s only fitting that it’s the star of Starbucks’s seasonal launch (well, that and lavender). The brand doesn’t just see this as a flash-in-the-mug trend though—it also announced that its toasted coconut syrup and cold foam will now be available year-round. I’m grateful for that news: The syrup lends a subtle coconut flavor that livens up cold brew and lattes without overpowering it. Some rival blends can be so strong that they’re almost sunscreen-ish; this is more of a kiss of coconut. It’s especially delightful as cold foam, gradually blending into black cold brew, deepening its flavor without turning things super sweet.

As a black cold brew drinker, this is my ideal cold foam topper. If you prefer Frappuccinos and sweeter drinks, you may prefer the iced Toasted Coconut Latte.

cannon ball drink
Left: Pink Cannon Ball Drink, Right: Cannon Ball Drink (Photos: starbucks/candace davison)

The Cannon Ball Drink

On the heels of launching the Cannon Ball Drink in partnership with Beast Games, Starbucks is rolling out a fresh take on it: the Pink Cannon Ball Drink. I’m partial to the sweet-tart flavor of the original, which combines lemonade, Mango Dragonfruit and Strawberry Açaí Refreshers and is topped with strawberry and dragonfruit bits. It’s like a grown-up fruit punch, though if you crave something a bit less intense, the new Pink Drink version is worth a shot. It adds coconut milk to the mix, making it a bit smoother and creamier.

iced lavender cream matcha
original photo: candace davison

Iced Lavender Cream Matcha

The lavender is a bit floral and marshmallow-y, and in a latte, I don’t mind it. But when paired with matcha’s grassy flavor, the drink skews a bit too liquid potpourri for my tastes. (I’m more of a fan of Starbucks’s other lavender iterations, as a latte or Crème Frappuccino, or as a sweet contrast to the warming spices in the new Iced Lavender Cream Chai.)

However, if you love herbaceous notes and earthy flavors, the matcha variety might be more your style. To each her own.

TRY ‘EM YOURSELF
RELATED

The 27 Best Starbucks Secret Menu Drinks, Chosen by a Former Starbucks Barista

candace davison bio
Candace Davison

VP of editorial content

  • Oversees home, food and commerce articles
  • Author of two cookbooks and has contributed recipes to three others
  • Named one of 2023's Outstanding Young Alumni at the University of South Florida, where she studied mass communications and business
read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2026 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe