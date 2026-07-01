Simone Biles Teases Major Career Update and Fans Are *Speculating*

In an interview with Laureus World Sports Awards, for which the Olympian is both an ambassador and multiple award winner, Biles discussed Williams's comeback.

"I feel like it's everyone's dream come true to see Serena compete again. I never got the opportunity besides on the TV so hopefully now in person I'll get to go see her since she's competing again," she squealed while crossing her fingers.

Biles then reflected on the legacy the tennis legend had built, adding, "She's an incredible human on and off the court, in sports, in business—she's a woman that truly does it all and gives us the power to believe. And that even when you think you're done you might have a little bit left in you so go after it. She even said, 'I have nothing to lose and I have everything to gain at this point,' which is really, really cool. And someone of her stature to say it gives us the power to believe."

However, what really got the comments buzzy was a small slip from third to first person.

"It's really exciting. I'm rooting for her obviously, but it is like, 'Wow, we might be crazy,'" Biles continued with a laugh. "You know? But crazy to believe. And that's all you need to start."

The "we might be crazy" was all fans needed to start speculating.

"Who is 'WEEE' Simone!!!!" one commenter wrote. "Don’t give me this hope!" Another added, "I'm gonna read into to these tea leaves that there's a possibility? Let's go crazy!" And yet another: "What’s better than a goat? A crazy goat!!!! Go for it, girl. See ya in ‘28."