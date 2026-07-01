The sports world is roiling with the comeback of Serena Williams, whose re-entry into tennis has delighted fans and the next generation of players alike. After a debut at the HSBC Championships at Queen's Club in London, she announced she would play both doubles and singles at Wimbledon, which is happening right now. But she's not the only elite athlete whose second-act career has been scrutinized. The world is also waiting for Simone Biles, one the the most decorated gymnasts in history, to confirm whether or not she will participate in the next Olympic games. In a recent interview, she seems to have dropped a hint that has everyone chattering.
Simone Biles Teases Major Career Update and Fans Are *Speculating*
An exciting possibility...
In an interview with Laureus World Sports Awards, for which the Olympian is both an ambassador and multiple award winner, Biles discussed Williams's comeback.
"I feel like it's everyone's dream come true to see Serena compete again. I never got the opportunity besides on the TV so hopefully now in person I'll get to go see her since she's competing again," she squealed while crossing her fingers.
Biles then reflected on the legacy the tennis legend had built, adding, "She's an incredible human on and off the court, in sports, in business—she's a woman that truly does it all and gives us the power to believe. And that even when you think you're done you might have a little bit left in you so go after it. She even said, 'I have nothing to lose and I have everything to gain at this point,' which is really, really cool. And someone of her stature to say it gives us the power to believe."
However, what really got the comments buzzy was a small slip from third to first person.
"It's really exciting. I'm rooting for her obviously, but it is like, 'Wow, we might be crazy,'" Biles continued with a laugh. "You know? But crazy to believe. And that's all you need to start."
The "we might be crazy" was all fans needed to start speculating.
"Who is 'WEEE' Simone!!!!" one commenter wrote. "Don’t give me this hope!" Another added, "I'm gonna read into to these tea leaves that there's a possibility? Let's go crazy!" And yet another: "What’s better than a goat? A crazy goat!!!! Go for it, girl. See ya in ‘28."
The question of whether or not Biles would compete in the 2028 Games in Los Angeles has been discussed since she claimed the all-around gold medal at the Paris Olympics in 2024. While on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she playfully said, “Everybody wants to know this. I’m like, Can’t I just live?”
Prior to her talk show appearance, Biles took to social media to address the relentless speculation, writing, “You guys really gotta stop asking athletes what’s next after they win a medal at the Olympics...Let us soak up the moment we’ve worked our whole lives for.”
As the 2028 Games creep closer, it's understood that Biles's participation is anticipated, though she has yet to give an official announcement. But, following Williams's legendary, joyful comeback, could this be a hint of what's to come? We can only hope.