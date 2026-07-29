Demi Moore Stuns Alongside Katseye in Sultry Photos for the Girl Group's New Single

"You’re the boss @katseyeworld," Moore wrote in the caption. "What fun shooting the music video for 'Animal' with this extraordinary group of women!" The photo showed Moore posing alongside the singers all dressed as office sirens—boxy, oversized blazers and exposed lingerie. In a joint post, Katseye taught Moore how to dance; in another, the entire group pulls out some sultry moves as their blazers droop jauntily down their shoulders.

The last time Moore cameoed in a music video was nearly three decades ago with Bon Jovi's 1997 project, "Ugly." In "Animal," Moore appears as the frazzled group's stylist, giving them a makeover in order to impress the record label executives who had ripped up their contract.