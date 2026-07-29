Is there anything Demi Moore can't do? After her Oscar-nominated performance in 2024's The Substance, the Indecent Proposal actress has been busier than ever. This year was no exception, with Moore sitting on the jury at the Cannes Film Festival, starring in Boots Riley's shoplifting comedy I Love Boosters alongside Keke Palmer, presenting the Academy Award for Best Cinematography (while wearing a stunning feathered dress, no less) and attending fashion week events. And now, her latest endeavor is the crossover I didn't know I needed, with the Oscar-nominee teaming up with girl group Katseye for their new music video, "Animal."
Demi Moore Stuns Alongside Katseye in Sultry Photos for the Girl Group's New Single
The pairing we didn't know we needed
"You’re the boss @katseyeworld," Moore wrote in the caption. "What fun shooting the music video for 'Animal' with this extraordinary group of women!" The photo showed Moore posing alongside the singers all dressed as office sirens—boxy, oversized blazers and exposed lingerie. In a joint post, Katseye taught Moore how to dance; in another, the entire group pulls out some sultry moves as their blazers droop jauntily down their shoulders.
The last time Moore cameoed in a music video was nearly three decades ago with Bon Jovi's 1997 project, "Ugly." In "Animal," Moore appears as the frazzled group's stylist, giving them a makeover in order to impress the record label executives who had ripped up their contract.
This collaboration comes just days after Moore was in Paris on a mother-daughter trip with Tallulah Willis, the youngest of three daughters Moore shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis. The duo filled their time with art and fashion, stopping at the Bourse de Commerce museum to see the Fujiko Nakaya fog sculpture titled "Cloud #07156" in the rotunda, visiting with Schiaparelli creative director Daniel Roseberry and attending the Balenciaga show.
Moore currently has three projects in the pipeline, including Tyrant. Written and directed by David Weil, Moore will star alongside Charlize Theron, Hudson Williams and Nara Smith in the film, which has been billed as a "story set in NYC's high-end culinary world with shades of Wall Street and Whiplash."