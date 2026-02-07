Keke Palmer Reveals Hot Take on Living with a Partner—and the Internet Has *Thoughts*

When it comes to relationships, one size definitely doesn’t fit all. From parenting styles to money habits and yes, even sleeping with pets, what works for one couple might not work for another. Recently, Keke Palmer shared her take on cohabitation in a relationship and, predictably, the internet had thoughts.

The 32-year-old actress and singer appeared on Today with Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones on Monday, February 2, where the conversation turned to the modern dating trend of hashing out big topics like marriage, politics, having kids on a first date.

During the segment, Hager set up a role-play scenario as if she and Palmer were on a first date, asking whether Keke wanted kids. That’s when the star dropped a surprising reveal.

“I could be open, but one thing I need you to know is I never want to live together. I like my alone time,” Palmer said.