Keke Palmer Reveals Hot Take on Living with a Partner—and the Internet Has *Thoughts*

Can't say I disagree

By Danielle Long
Published Feb 7, 2026
When it comes to relationships, one size definitely doesn’t fit all. From parenting styles to money habits and yes, even sleeping with pets, what works for one couple might not work for another. Recently, Keke Palmer shared her take on cohabitation in a relationship and, predictably, the internet had thoughts.

The 32-year-old actress and singer appeared on Today with Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones on Monday, February 2, where the conversation turned to the modern dating trend of hashing out big topics like marriage, politics, having kids on a first date.
During the segment, Hager set up a role-play scenario as if she and Palmer were on a first date, asking whether Keke wanted kids. That’s when the star dropped a surprising reveal.

“I could be open, but one thing I need you to know is I never want to live together. I like my alone time,” Palmer said.

The mom of 2-year-old Leodis, whom she shares with ex Darius Jackson, added, “That's real. I'm speaking as The Keke,” when Hager pressed whether it was genuinely how she felt.

Keke doubled down further, referencing Whoopi Goldberg: “I just feel like Whoopi Goldberg said it best once. She was like, ‘I don't want nobody in my house.’ And I feel that. I'm serious—married, even.”

When Jones asked, “You're just gonna live around the corner?” Palmer clarified, “Around the corner would be great. … You can be in the guest house, we can be on the same land, but I'm over there and he's over there. At best, separate rooms.” Palmer even admitted she’d never want to share a bathroom. “But think about how fun it would be to be like, 'I'm going over to my man's house.' Over there, hi husband!” she laughed. “It keeps it fun and exciting. I want to go sit on his couch.”

While many expected the comment section to explode with disagreement, plenty of fans were surprisingly on board.

“The older I get the more I understand Keke’s POV about not living with others,” one wrote. Another agreed, “I get it. I like having my own space too.” A third added, “Totally agree with Keke! Not interested in living with anyone even if married.”

Whether you love it or can’t imagine it, Keke’s take on living apart proves that boundaries in relationships can look very different for everyone.

