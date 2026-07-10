Forget Taylor Swift's Wedding—The Best Thing to Hit MSG This Week Was Bon Freakin' Jovi

MSG—or Madison Square Garden—has been in the news a lot as of late. Of course, there were the celeb-packed Knicks games. Then, earlier this week, someone named Taylor married someone named Travis there. And now, music icon Bon Jovi is performing a whopping nine sold-out shows at the Garden.
Last night, I had the pleasure of taking in the Bon Jovi concert (my first time seeing him live—I know, as a Jersey-born millennial, that sounds sacrilege), and let me tell you, it was incredible. And while I'm sure Taylor's giant mirror ball was cool and all (even if I would never), the Bon Jovi concert was clearly the best thing to happen to MSG all week.