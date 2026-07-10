Forget Taylor Swift's Wedding—The Best Thing to Hit MSG This Week Was Bon Freakin' Jovi

First off, there was the simplicity of it all. I've seen a lot of concerts lately, from Beyoncé to Kylie to Gaga to No Doubt, and for better or worse, they were all doing the most. Not so for JBJ. For Bon Jovi's concert, the stage was simple, featuring a video screen background and an "elevator" entrance in the middle of it. The staging itself was simple as well. Bon Jovi spent 90 percent of the show center stage, only occasionally walking to high-five fans along the sides and only once leaving the stage to greet the front row mega fans.

This added immensely to the show as it kept the focus exactly where it belongs—on the music. Which brings me to my next point...

Bon Jovi has so many good songs. And they aren't just good; they are epic, sweeping and generationally transcendent. "You Give Love a Bad Name." "It's My Life." "Wanted Dead or Alive." "I'll Be There for You." Song after song, these tunes are not only familiar, but part of our cultural DNA. This was evidenced not only by fans knowing the lyrics, but by their impassioned screaming of the lyrics. In fact, at the end of most songs, Bon Jovi would turn things over to the crowd to let them sing a few choruses without him (something we embraced happily).