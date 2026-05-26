I Went to the 2026 AMAs—This Was the Night's Best Performance

At this year's Grammy Awards, Bruno Mars fully stole the show. But that was then, and this is...the 2026 American Music Awards. To say that Monday night's performer lineup was impressive is a massive understatement (the red carpet was pretty impressive as well). Millennials were likely swooning over New Kids on the Block, but we also got stellar performances from BTS (even though it came in via video feed), Maluma, Teyana Taylor, KATSEYE, Sombr, Teddy Swims, Hootie & the Blowfish and more.
But the real question is: Who gave the most memorable performance of the night at the 52nd AMAs? As someone who was seated in the audience at the MGM Grand Garden Arena for the awards ceremony (after an incredible red carpet showing), I can honestly say that there was one number that stood out from the rest.