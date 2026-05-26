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I Went to the 2026 AMAs—This Was the Night's Best Performance

BTS, New Kids on the Block and Maluma brought the house down—but this was my favorite performance

Author image: philip mutz vp news and entertainment purewow
By Philip Mutz
Published May 26, 2026
best performance amas 2026 pussycat dolls
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

At this year's Grammy Awards, Bruno Mars fully stole the show. But that was then, and this is...the 2026 American Music Awards. To say that Monday night's performer lineup was impressive is a massive understatement (the red carpet was pretty impressive as well). Millennials were likely swooning over New Kids on the Block, but we also got stellar performances from BTS (even though it came in via video feed), Maluma, Teyana Taylor, KATSEYE, Sombr, Teddy Swims, Hootie & the Blowfish and more.

But the real question is: Who gave the most memorable performance of the night at the 52nd AMAs? As someone who was seated in the audience at the MGM Grand Garden Arena for the awards ceremony (after an incredible red carpet showing), I can honestly say that there was one number that stood out from the rest.

Nicole Scherzinger and the Pussycat Dolls brought the house down with a medley of their hit songs including "Buttons," "Don't Cha" and "When I Grow Up." They even got an assist from iconic rapper Busta Rhymes.

Honestly, as someone who was in the room where it happened, I can say unequivocally that these women were fierce. As flames shot up around the stage, the trio donned red latex and sang and danced their faces off. The audience went wild for them (though obviously BTS got the biggest cheers of the night), and their immense talent shone through.

On a personal note, I was thrilled to see the girl group perform, as I previously had tickets for their tour, which was sadly canceled. Though it seems ticket sales weren't enough to give these women a full tour, they clearly proved their worth on stage Monday night.

There were several other great acts as well. My other favorites included Sombr (I'm just as shocked as you are) and Karol G (what an icon!).

As I mentioned, the AMAs weren't my only recent musical outing. In addition to the Grammys, back in April 2025, I watched Kylie Minogue dole out old and new hits at Madison Square Garden. Then, Beyoncé stunned me with a three-hour concert in the pouring rain. And then, perhaps the best thing I saw in 2025? Gaga's 150-minute, five-act concert.

As if that weren't enough, last night I snuck in a visit to see No Doubt at The Sphere in Las Vegas (it's a short run for Gwen Stefani's band, but The Sphere is definitely worth visiting).

So maybe the PCD can't sell out a full tour—but how about a Vegas residency? I hear No Doubt is wrapping up soon...

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Philip Mutz

VP, News and Entertainment

  • Oversees news and entertainment content
  • Is an award-winning playwright and has hosted two entertainment podcasts
  • Has 10+ years experience in entertainment coverage and viral media
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