I Went to the 2026 AMAs—This Was the Night's Best Performance

Nicole Scherzinger and the Pussycat Dolls brought the house down with a medley of their hit songs including "Buttons," "Don't Cha" and "When I Grow Up." They even got an assist from iconic rapper Busta Rhymes.

Honestly, as someone who was in the room where it happened, I can say unequivocally that these women were fierce. As flames shot up around the stage, the trio donned red latex and sang and danced their faces off. The audience went wild for them (though obviously BTS got the biggest cheers of the night), and their immense talent shone through.

On a personal note, I was thrilled to see the girl group perform, as I previously had tickets for their tour, which was sadly canceled. Though it seems ticket sales weren't enough to give these women a full tour, they clearly proved their worth on stage Monday night.

There were several other great acts as well. My other favorites included Sombr (I'm just as shocked as you are) and Karol G (what an icon!).