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I Was on the AMAs Red Carpet and This 'KPop Demon Hunters' Singer Had the Best Look of the Night

The stars brought their fashion A-game, but this look won the night

Author image: philip mutz vp news and entertainment purewow
By Philip Mutz
Published May 26, 2026
4:40am
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Mikael Ona/ZUMA/Splash

Movie award season may be over (and it gave us some incredible looks at both the Golden Globes and the Oscars), but "music award season" is a year-long affair. Enter: the iconic American Music Awards, which took place on Monday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and which aired on CBS.

I had the good fortune of attending the 52nd AMAs red carpet, and oh man, the stars turned it out with their looks. There was Alysa Liu, Paula Abdul and Sombr. But the best look of the night? Simple: EJAE, the singing voice of Rumi in the Netflix hit KPop Demon Hunters, which included the song "Golden."

ejae best amas look 2026
Mikael Ona/ZUMA/Splash

According to reports, the songstress was wearing Mugler Fall 2026 RTW. She paired her gorgeous gown with long blue gloves and white pumps.

Fans online went wild for the look, with Redditors calling her "the epitome of 'yes I AM that girl and I know it.'" Another poster said, "10/10 for me. Loving the blue accents to this. The blue gloves and the extra long draping are lifting this out of just another '80s-inspired big shoulder pad moment into futuristic chic."

And I couldn't agree more. I loved seeing EJAE on the red, er, blue carpet.

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John Salangsang/Shutterstock

I even had the good fortune to chat with her Demon Hunters singing costar Rei Ami, who told me exclusively, that she doesn't get sick of singing the hit song "Golden" (just as we don't get sick of hearing it). She said, "Well, it's changed my life, so I don't think I'll ever get sick of it. I think I'll always have a smile on my face when I listen to it."

And both EJAE and Rei Ami should have smiles on their faces (along with their third cohort, Audrey Nuna). The ladies of HUNTR/X won a whopping three AMAs tonight, for Song of the Year, Best Vocal Performance and Best Pop Song.

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Mikael Ona/ZUMA/Splash

With all the buzz around these extremely talented women, let's hope we see them in new projects before the Demon Hunters sequel arrives (as it's not slated to debut until 2029).

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Philip Mutz

VP, News and Entertainment

  • Oversees news and entertainment content
  • Is an award-winning playwright and has hosted two entertainment podcasts
  • Has 10+ years experience in entertainment coverage and viral media
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