I Was on the AMAs Red Carpet and This 'KPop Demon Hunters' Singer Had the Best Look of the Night

Movie award season may be over (and it gave us some incredible looks at both the Golden Globes and the Oscars), but "music award season" is a year-long affair. Enter: the iconic American Music Awards, which took place on Monday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and which aired on CBS.

I had the good fortune of attending the 52nd AMAs red carpet, and oh man, the stars turned it out with their looks. There was Alysa Liu, Paula Abdul and Sombr. But the best look of the night? Simple: EJAE, the singing voice of Rumi in the Netflix hit KPop Demon Hunters, which included the song "Golden."