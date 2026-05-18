The American Music Awards are taking place on Monday, May 25 (Memorial Day), at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The lineup is stacked, with host Queen Latifah presiding over acts like Katseye, Keith Urban, Teddy Swims. Sombr and Teyana Taylor. But what's really sending me? The cult throwback bands slated to perform. Hootie & the Blowfish and Twenty One Pilots were already announced, and now they're joined by New Kids on the Block. Founded in 1984 in Dorchester, Massachusetts, the group features brothers Jonathan and Jordan Knight, Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg and Danny Wood. They're best known for their hits "Step by Step," "You Got It," "Please Don't Go Girl" and "I'll Be Loving You."
Millennials Are Gonna Lose It Over the Latest 90s Boy Band Added to the Nostalgia-Filled AMAs Lineup
We are not prepared
The awards ceremony is set to recognize Billy Idol with the Lifetime Achievement Award, along with Karol G, the recipient of the International Artist Award of Excellence. The Artist of the Year nominee category is stacked, with Bad Bunny, Bruno Mars, BTS, Harry Styles, Justin Bieber and Kendrick Lamar going head-to-head with Sabrina Carpenter, Taylor Swift, Morgan Wallen and Lady Gaga.
Many of the Artist of the Year nominees, including Carpenter, Swift, Gaga and Bieber, are also in the race for Album of the Year. Meanwhile, Charli XCX is nominated for Best Soundtrack for Wuthering Heights, up against Wicked: For Good and KPop Demon Hunters. Grammy winner Olivia Dean (Best New Artist) is nominated for Song of the Year ("Man I Need"), Album of the Year (The Art of Loving), New Artist of the Year and Breakthrough Album of the Year.
With a mix of nostalgic acts and Gen Z favorites, this year's awards show is sure to be one to watch. If you won't be in Vegas, you can still tune in from the comfort of your couch. The event will be streamed live on CBS/Paramount+ at 5 p.m. PST/8 p.m. EST.