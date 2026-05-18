Millennials Are Gonna Lose It Over the Latest 90s Boy Band Added to the Nostalgia-Filled AMAs Lineup

Many of the Artist of the Year nominees, including Carpenter, Swift, Gaga and Bieber, are also in the race for Album of the Year. Meanwhile, Charli XCX is nominated for Best Soundtrack for Wuthering Heights, up against Wicked: For Good and KPop Demon Hunters. Grammy winner Olivia Dean (Best New Artist) is nominated for Song of the Year ("Man I Need"), Album of the Year (The Art of Loving), New Artist of the Year and Breakthrough Album of the Year.

With a mix of nostalgic acts and Gen Z favorites, this year's awards show is sure to be one to watch. If you won't be in Vegas, you can still tune in from the comfort of your couch. The event will be streamed live on CBS/Paramount+ at 5 p.m. PST/8 p.m. EST.