Keke Palmer Debuts Bold New Hairstyle While Out in New York

Palmer is currently promoting I Love Boosters, which premiered at South by Southwest on March 12. It arrives in theaters May 22. The crime-comedy, directed by Boots Riley, stars Palmer, Naomi Ackie, Taylour Paige, Poppy Liu, Eiza González, LaKeith Stanfield, Will Poulter, Don Cheadle and Demi Moore in the ensemble cast. It follows a group of shoplifters, known as "boosters," as they extract revenge on a scheming fashion maven who has stolen their designs. This is Palmer's first movie since Good Fortune and One of Them Days in 2025.

In addition to Jimmy Kimmel Live! and the Met Gala, Palmer showed off her new 'do at Billboard's Women in Music awards ceremony on the West Coast and Cultured Magazine's CULT100 gala at the Guggenheim in NYC. Keke, I think red is definitely your color.