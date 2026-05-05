When it comes to bold fashion and beauty, Keke Palmer isn't one to shy away. Last year, she both chopped off her hair and wore a revealing vintage Versace on the red carpet. The actress was recently in New York promoting her latest film, I Love Boosters, and took the moment to debut yet another bold look while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Keke Palmer Debuts Bold New Hairstyle While Out in New York
It coordinated perfectly with all her looks
Until recently, Palmer had kept her short, cropped hair its natural dark-brown hue. But for her media appearances, she opted for a vibrant swath of red on the top of her hair, allowing it to feather out to brown on the sides. A few days later, she took it a step further when attending the Met Gala, where she showed up in a $1 million diamond necklace and cherry red gown by Atelier Prabal Gurung, with coordinating Louboutins. For the event, Palmer went all in on her hair color for a complete wine-red transformation.
Palmer is currently promoting I Love Boosters, which premiered at South by Southwest on March 12. It arrives in theaters May 22. The crime-comedy, directed by Boots Riley, stars Palmer, Naomi Ackie, Taylour Paige, Poppy Liu, Eiza González, LaKeith Stanfield, Will Poulter, Don Cheadle and Demi Moore in the ensemble cast. It follows a group of shoplifters, known as "boosters," as they extract revenge on a scheming fashion maven who has stolen their designs. This is Palmer's first movie since Good Fortune and One of Them Days in 2025.
In addition to Jimmy Kimmel Live! and the Met Gala, Palmer showed off her new 'do at Billboard's Women in Music awards ceremony on the West Coast and Cultured Magazine's CULT100 gala at the Guggenheim in NYC. Keke, I think red is definitely your color.