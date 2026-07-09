Demi Moore and Tallulah Willis Brought Mother-Daughter Style to Paris, but Demi's Neon Green Cuff and Shoes Stole the Show

The Substance star wore a look from Balenciaga’s 2027 resort collection, which debuted in June. The outfit featured a sleek black button-down top half with long sleeves paired with a dramatic mermaid-style skirt. Her sleeves featured green and gold belted arm bands, creating a bold contrast against the monochrome look.

Demi completed the outfit with vibrant pointed-toe green pumps that brought the entire look together. Black sunglasses and a curved top-handle bag finished off her Paris Fashion Week ensemble.

Meanwhile, Tallulah embraced a fresh summer-inspired palette with an oversized cream top featuring elbow-length sleeves and a green skirt with a high-low bubble hem. She kept the accessories simple, adding a coordinating bag and classic black sunglasses to complete her look.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Demi has delivered a major fashion moment.