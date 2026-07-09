Demi Moore and Tallulah Willis Brought Mother-Daughter Style to Paris, but Demi's Neon Green Cuff and Shoes Stole the Show

There’s something about a celebrity parent-child outing that always gets fans talking. Whether it’s a glamorous red carpet appearance like Nicole Kidman’s Paris Fashion Week moment with her daughters or a sweet milestone celebration like Reese Witherspoon attending her son’s college graduation, famous families showing up together never fails to capture attention. The latest duo to deliver a stylish family moment? Demi Moore and Tallulah Willis.
Demi, 63, and Tallulah, 32, stepped out together for Balenciaga’s fall 2026 couture presentation on Wednesday, July 8, during Paris Couture Week. The pair both wore looks from the Spanish luxury fashion house, but it was Demi’s unexpected accessory choice that really caught my eye: a neon green arm cuff.