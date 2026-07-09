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Demi Moore and Tallulah Willis Brought Mother-Daughter Style to Paris, but Demi's Neon Green Cuff and Shoes Stole the Show

The pop of color is everything

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Jul 9, 2026
4:06pm
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Rocco Spaziani/UPI

There’s something about a celebrity parent-child outing that always gets fans talking. Whether it’s a glamorous red carpet appearance like Nicole Kidman’s Paris Fashion Week moment with her daughters or a sweet milestone celebration like Reese Witherspoon attending her son’s college graduation, famous families showing up together never fails to capture attention. The latest duo to deliver a stylish family moment? Demi Moore and Tallulah Willis.

Demi, 63, and Tallulah, 32, stepped out together for Balenciaga’s fall 2026 couture presentation on Wednesday, July 8, during Paris Couture Week. The pair both wore looks from the Spanish luxury fashion house, but it was Demi’s unexpected accessory choice that really caught my eye: a neon green arm cuff.

The Substance star wore a look from Balenciaga’s 2027 resort collection, which debuted in June. The outfit featured a sleek black button-down top half with long sleeves paired with a dramatic mermaid-style skirt. Her sleeves featured green and gold belted arm bands, creating a bold contrast against the monochrome look.

Demi completed the outfit with vibrant pointed-toe green pumps that brought the entire look together. Black sunglasses and a curved top-handle bag finished off her Paris Fashion Week ensemble.

Meanwhile, Tallulah embraced a fresh summer-inspired palette with an oversized cream top featuring elbow-length sleeves and a green skirt with a high-low bubble hem. She kept the accessories simple, adding a coordinating bag and classic black sunglasses to complete her look.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Demi has delivered a major fashion moment.

At the 2025 Forbes Power Women’s Summit, Demi proved she doesn’t follow outdated fashion rules. She stepped out in a mixed-print plaid look featuring a wool jacket, matching skort culottes, a crisp white blouse, and tan Saint Laurent accessories.

While combining prints can be a risky style move, Demi made the unexpected pairing look effortlessly chic and completely intentional.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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