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Reese Witherspoon’s Son Looks Exactly Like Her in New Graduation Photos

Like mother, like son

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published May 24, 2026
1:00pm
Reese Witherspoon 720x780
Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

When it comes to celebrity families, there is always a fascination with who inherited whose features, and honestly, Reese Witherspoon’s genes are working overtime. The actress and producer, who shares Ava Phillippe, 26, and Deacon Phillippe, 22, with actor Ryan Phillippe, as well as son Tennessee Toth, 13, with former talent agent Jim Toth, does not post her kids all that often. But whenever she does, one thing immediately becomes the conversation topic: the resemblance. That was definitely the case after Reese shared a sweet post celebrating son Deacon’s recent graduation from NYU.

The May 15 Instagram carousel featured several photos from the big day, including a standout shot of the mother-son duo posing together while Deacon wore his graduation gown. Standing side by side, the resemblance between them was honestly hard to ignore. From their similar smiles to their facial structure and even their hairlines, the family connection is very obvious.

In the caption, Reese proudly reflected on the milestone moment, writing, “After 4years of hard work, long days , endless papers &classes, working with the greatest teachers and making new friends.. my wonderful son graduated from @nyutisch. I'm so proud of you @deaconphillippe and bonus of the year : @lauradern was the honored speaker !”

And honestly, the strong family resemblance is not just limited to Deacon. Reese’s kids all seem to share pieces of her signature look.

Earlier this year, the Morning Show actress also gave followers another rare glimpse at all three of her children while celebrating her milestone 50th birthday. The family fully leaned into a honky-tonk theme for the party, with the boys sporting cowboy hats while Ava contrasted her mother’s white outfit with an all-black look of her own.

"My heart is BURSTING from all the birthday love!" she captioned the birthday post. "Celebrating 50 years of life with my kids, family and so many friends made this milestone so special. Thank you to everyone who reached out, sent wishes, or shared love from afar —it means the world to me."

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Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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