Reese Witherspoon’s Son Looks Exactly Like Her in New Graduation Photos

When it comes to celebrity families, there is always a fascination with who inherited whose features, and honestly, Reese Witherspoon’s genes are working overtime. The actress and producer, who shares Ava Phillippe, 26, and Deacon Phillippe, 22, with actor Ryan Phillippe, as well as son Tennessee Toth, 13, with former talent agent Jim Toth, does not post her kids all that often. But whenever she does, one thing immediately becomes the conversation topic: the resemblance. That was definitely the case after Reese shared a sweet post celebrating son Deacon’s recent graduation from NYU.

The May 15 Instagram carousel featured several photos from the big day, including a standout shot of the mother-son duo posing together while Deacon wore his graduation gown. Standing side by side, the resemblance between them was honestly hard to ignore. From their similar smiles to their facial structure and even their hairlines, the family connection is very obvious.