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Reese Witherspoon Fans Just Went Wild in Her Instagram Comments After the Star Shared an Elle Woods Life Lesson

It's a universal feeling

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published May 10, 2026
12:45pm
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Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Reese Witherspoon is taking a moment to look back on the many characters she’s brought to life and the real-world lessons she’s picked up along the way. And yes, fans are very much in their feelings over it. In an Instagram post shared April 26, the 50-year-old actress posted a slideshow of herself in some of her most recognizable roles.

“Some of the moments I’m most grateful for are the ones where I get to play these characters and remind other women that they can be anything they want to be,” she wrote in the caption.

First up, the one and only Elle Woods from the 2001 hit Legally Blonde and its sequel Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde. The character may be known for her pink wardrobe and bubbly personality, but the takeaway Reese highlighted is pure empowerment. As she put it, “You don't have to change who you are to be taken seriously."

And fans? They absolutely ran with it.

The comments section quickly filled with stories, reflections, and full-on appreciation posts about how Elle Woods shaped their confidence.

“The thing I love most about Elle Woods is she won her case by being the girl she always was. She never changed. And she remained a kind girl the whole time,” one user wrote.

Another shared a more personal win: “Elle Woods walked so I could stand on a stage at #Harvard in pink and give a keynote as a woman in the Navy on FRIDAY NIGHT!! She taught me I don’t have to change who I am to be taken seriously, and on Friday, I proved it. Thank you for inspiring so many of us in male-dominated spaces to stay feminine, confident, and unapologetically ourselves."

A third added, “Elle Woods changed my life sm she made me feel comfortable being an astrophysicist while still loving pink."

But Elle Woods wasn’t the only character featured.

The post also included Witherspoon’s reflections on roles like June Carter Cash in Walk the Line, Tracy Flick in Election, Cheryl Strayed in Wild, Madeline Mackenzie in Big Little Lies, and Bradley Jackson in The Morning Show.

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Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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