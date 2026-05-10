Reese Witherspoon Fans Just Went Wild in Her Instagram Comments After the Star Shared an Elle Woods Life Lesson

Reese Witherspoon is taking a moment to look back on the many characters she’s brought to life and the real-world lessons she’s picked up along the way. And yes, fans are very much in their feelings over it. In an Instagram post shared April 26, the 50-year-old actress posted a slideshow of herself in some of her most recognizable roles.

“Some of the moments I’m most grateful for are the ones where I get to play these characters and remind other women that they can be anything they want to be,” she wrote in the caption.

First up, the one and only Elle Woods from the 2001 hit Legally Blonde and its sequel Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde. The character may be known for her pink wardrobe and bubbly personality, but the takeaway Reese highlighted is pure empowerment. As she put it, “You don't have to change who you are to be taken seriously."

And fans? They absolutely ran with it.