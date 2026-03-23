Reese Witherspoon Celebrates 50th Birthday with Silly Highlight Reel

While Witherspoon welcomed her birthday with humor, she took a more reflective beat several days prior.

"I turn 50 on Sunday, and I can’t help but reflect on the years that shaped me into who I am today. Feeling grateful," she wrote. The accompanying slideshow offered a peek into the Book-Lover-in-Chief's previous decades, with some surprisingly honest anecdotes. Witherspoon recalled that in her 20s, she was "scared of everything...I was working nonstop, trying to figure out life, how to be a mom, and I had no idea what I was doing half the time. But I was learning, and discovering that I could handle more than I thought."

Fast forward to her 40s, which she called "my first deep exhale. I know who I am now—and what I want. There's so much still to do, and I'm excited for all of it."