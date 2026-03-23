If anyone has been the definition of aging gracefully, Reese Witherspoon would definitely be high on my list. The acclaimed actress masterfully pivoted her career into that of a media mogul with the launch of the popular Reese's Bookclub and subsequent media conglomerate Hello Sunshine. Not to mention the fact that she's still producing—and starring in—hits like The Morning Show. So when Witherspoon took to Instagram to celebrate her big 5-0 with "highlights," I was expecting some of her greatest moments. Instead, I found myself cackling at the Academy Award-winner's silly carousel that showed off her sense of humor.
Reese Witherspoon Celebrates 50th Birthday with Silly Highlight Reel
Happy birthday to our favorite Elle Woods
"Turning 50 today...just thought I would show you some highlights. Gotta laugh everyday you can!" she wrote in the caption. From being on set to gallivanting across the globe and even...laying in a dentist's chair, Witherspoon did not hold back. Well-wishers flooded the comments, with names like Malala Yousafzai, Kerry Washington, Selma Blair and Julianne Moore chiming in.
"You’re a true trailblazer! Can’t wait to see you do more incredible things for women and girls everywhere," Yousafzai wrote.
While Witherspoon welcomed her birthday with humor, she took a more reflective beat several days prior.
"I turn 50 on Sunday, and I can’t help but reflect on the years that shaped me into who I am today. Feeling grateful," she wrote. The accompanying slideshow offered a peek into the Book-Lover-in-Chief's previous decades, with some surprisingly honest anecdotes. Witherspoon recalled that in her 20s, she was "scared of everything...I was working nonstop, trying to figure out life, how to be a mom, and I had no idea what I was doing half the time. But I was learning, and discovering that I could handle more than I thought."
Fast forward to her 40s, which she called "my first deep exhale. I know who I am now—and what I want. There's so much still to do, and I'm excited for all of it."