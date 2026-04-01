Reese Witherspoon Gets Emotional After New Show Is Renewed for Season 2 Before Season 1 Even Airs

The Hello Sunshine media mogul hopped on a video call with the cast, including Minetree, Zac Looker (Dustin), Chandler Kinney (Kimberly) Jacob Moskovitz (Miles) and Gabrielle Policano (Liz).

"You all crushed season one of Elle. It is so good. It is so funny. It is so real," Witherspoon gushed. "Elle is premiering July 1 on Prime Video! I'm just really emotional because 25 years ago, Legally Blonde came out in July. So this will be the 25 year anniversary of Legally Blonde, and we get to have a new Elle Woods in the world."

After reminiscing, Witherspoon then shared some exciting news. Though we're still ways away from the season one premiere, season two has already been secured.

"I just got off the phone with everyone at Amazon," she said. "And they love the show so much, they ordered a season two."