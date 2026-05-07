Nicole Kidman Is Making a Wild Career Pivot

Later, in an interview with Hoda Kotb at a HISTORYTalks event, Kidman added, "It's really fascinating, it's very beautiful and you have to be a certain personality to be able to do it, but I found out that I'm actually that personality.”

While she hasn't revealed whether or not she has enrolled in training, Kidman maintains that she has found the process fascinating.

"It's very important to me. There is always suffering in life, right? But if there [are] people there who can help with that and can help those final stages be less painful, you can feel the connection and the love, then that is a lovely thing to be able to do," she said. "So that's what I'm exploring.”