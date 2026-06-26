On July 13, Legally Blonde will turn 25. And in a perfectly-timed press run, the prequel Amazon Prime Video series, Elle, premieres July 1. Elle star Lexi Minetree, as well as her predecessor, the inimitable Reese Witherspoon, have been hard at work on the press campaign trail drumming up interest—if there wasn't enough already. Their red carpets have been bona fide *pink* carpets, with Minetree even pulling some archival pieces out of Witherspoon's closet. And somehow, in this sea of nostalgia, the original Elle Woods continues to surprise me. Namely, Witherspoon's lacy, sheer dress she donned for the premiere.
Reese Witherspoon's Sheer Lace Dress Steals the Show on the 'Elle' Red Carpet
Elle Woods would be proud
Witherspoon wore custom Monse to the event, which was a variation on the brand's off-shoulder puff sleeve lace midi dress ($6,900). It featured dramatic balloon sleeves with an Old Hollywood flair, that then descended into a body-hugging sheer sheath with an asymmetric skirt. It was a fun outfit and one more daring than we're accustomed to seeing the actress in. Though, she kept everything rather tame with skin-colored undergarments that blended into the background.
Elle is the origin story of America's most famous (fictitious) blonde, beginning in 1995. Elle (Minetree) is a Los Angeles high schooler who seems to have it all: supportive parents, a great friend group and every material thing she could ever want. Her perfect world quickly crumbles, however, when her parents break the news that the family is moving to Seattle. Can this pink-loving, California girl prove to the hipsters that she can be one of them?
Stepping into such legendary stilettos is quite a task, but of Minetree, Witherspoon said, "When I saw [her] in her [audition tape], I was absolutely—it stopped me. It took my breath away. She understood—I'm gonna cry again—she's just such an incredible person. She had gone into her backyard with her mom and recreated the whole Harvard admissions video...On top of being this incredibly disciplined, talented young woman, she has such a beautiful heart."
Get ready to practice your bend-and-snap, everyone. I know where I'll be July 1.