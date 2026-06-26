Reese Witherspoon's Sheer Lace Dress Steals the Show on the 'Elle' Red Carpet

Elle is the origin story of America's most famous (fictitious) blonde, beginning in 1995. Elle (Minetree) is a Los Angeles high schooler who seems to have it all: supportive parents, a great friend group and every material thing she could ever want. Her perfect world quickly crumbles, however, when her parents break the news that the family is moving to Seattle. Can this pink-loving, California girl prove to the hipsters that she can be one of them?

Stepping into such legendary stilettos is quite a task, but of Minetree, Witherspoon said, "When I saw [her] in her [audition tape], I was absolutely—it stopped me. It took my breath away. She understood—I'm gonna cry again—she's just such an incredible person. She had gone into her backyard with her mom and recreated the whole Harvard admissions video...On top of being this incredibly disciplined, talented young woman, she has such a beautiful heart."

Get ready to practice your bend-and-snap, everyone. I know where I'll be July 1.