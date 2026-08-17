Taylor Swift's July 4th wedding weekend extravaganza at Madison Square Garden was the talk of the summer. And now, despite being six weeks a newlywed, she remains the subject of my intense curiosity. I'm still waiting for her to drop photos of her wedding dress and am still puzzling over her guest list (including this shocker). Plus, what has she been up to since her now-husband, Travis Kelce, has been shipped off to football training camp? Having a ball, apparently. The singer has been photographed in London, most recently with a fresh, post-wedding chop (see the pics here).
Taylor Swift Debuts Post-Wedding Haircut
A time-honored tradition
Swift was a guest (sans Kelce) at the wedding of recording engineers Oli Jacobs and Laura Sisk, held at Real World Studios in England. Sisk is a longtime Swift collaborator, having worked on the albums folklore, evermore, Midnights, The Tortured Poets Department, 1989, Reputation and Lover. Photos from the nuptials showed that Swift had followed in the footsteps of many brides before her, who decide to pick up a pair of scissors following their weddings. The "Love Story" singer cut her hair into a shoulder-length bob, keeping her signature bangs. She paired the hairstyle with a red lip, keeping the rest of her makeup simple. Swift is known for being a fashionable wedding guest, and for this occasion donned a $3,500 Costarellos Arcangela appliqué tulle gown.
Though her gown was ethereal, Swift kept her jewelry pared-down, with just a strand of pearls, Cartier Love Unlimited bracelet and her wedding ring tucked beneath her whopper of an engagement ring. Photos showed Swift chatting with Sisk, sitting at the ceremony and mingling with her fellow guests. Friends including Sabrina Carpenter and Jack Antonoff were also reportedly in attendance.
The relatively quiet wedding paled in comparison to Swift's own New York spectacle, which saw a flock of celebrities descend on Midtown dressed to the nines. Screens outside the arena were emblazoned with "JusT&T Married!" signage following the ceremony. The bride and groom reportedly wore custom Dior looks, along with Christian Louboutin and Cartier jewelry for the bride.