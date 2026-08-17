Taylor Swift Debuts Post-Wedding Haircut

Swift was a guest (sans Kelce) at the wedding of recording engineers Oli Jacobs and Laura Sisk, held at Real World Studios in England. Sisk is a longtime Swift collaborator, having worked on the albums folklore, evermore, Midnights, The Tortured Poets Department, 1989, Reputation and Lover. Photos from the nuptials showed that Swift had followed in the footsteps of many brides before her, who decide to pick up a pair of scissors following their weddings. The "Love Story" singer cut her hair into a shoulder-length bob, keeping her signature bangs. She paired the hairstyle with a red lip, keeping the rest of her makeup simple. Swift is known for being a fashionable wedding guest, and for this occasion donned a $3,500 Costarellos Arcangela appliqué tulle gown.

Though her gown was ethereal, Swift kept her jewelry pared-down, with just a strand of pearls, Cartier Love Unlimited bracelet and her wedding ring tucked beneath her whopper of an engagement ring. Photos showed Swift chatting with Sisk, sitting at the ceremony and mingling with her fellow guests. Friends including Sabrina Carpenter and Jack Antonoff were also reportedly in attendance.