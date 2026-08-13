Travis Kelce Drops Rare Comments About His Wedding to Taylor Swift

With that final line, Kelce nailed his priority for both the remainder of his interview and the foreseeable future. One journalist asked him what keeps him in the sport despite having achieved so much.

"I still got a lot of love for this game. I still think I can go out and play at a high level, and I want to go out there and prove to myself that I can play at a better level than I did last year," Kelce said. In this coming season, Kelce will be a veteran with 14 seasons under his belt. While he humorously noted that his goal in season one was simply to make the team, this year, Kelce's got his sights set on something higher.

"Being a better leader," he said without hesitation. "When we get stuck with adversity, who's going to want you in that foxhole with them? I want to be one of those guys that everybody counts on to be there and get us out of that foxhole."