America's royal couple tied the knot July 4th weekend, and since then, details have been relatively scarce. Taylor Swift has yet to share a photo of her wedding dress; guests complied with their NDAs and no images of a transformed Madison Square Garden have been released. But yesterday, Travis Kelce—or, should I say, the newly-minted Mr. Swift—made some rare comments about the wedding of the century.
Travis Kelce Drops Rare Comments About His Wedding to Taylor Swift
I need more details, stat
Kelce was one of four Chiefs selected to speak at a press conference held during the team's training camp, which is taking place at Missouri Western State University just north of Kansas City. The first question reporters asked the tight end had nothing to do with football, and rather with the rest of his eventful summer.
"It was a fun off season, man," Kelce said. "Wedding was the best night of my life. I appreciate everybody who came out and celebrated and had fun with us. It was a crazy night. It was full of a lot of celebration, but it's football, baby."
With that final line, Kelce nailed his priority for both the remainder of his interview and the foreseeable future. One journalist asked him what keeps him in the sport despite having achieved so much.
"I still got a lot of love for this game. I still think I can go out and play at a high level, and I want to go out there and prove to myself that I can play at a better level than I did last year," Kelce said. In this coming season, Kelce will be a veteran with 14 seasons under his belt. While he humorously noted that his goal in season one was simply to make the team, this year, Kelce's got his sights set on something higher.
"Being a better leader," he said without hesitation. "When we get stuck with adversity, who's going to want you in that foxhole with them? I want to be one of those guys that everybody counts on to be there and get us out of that foxhole."