Taylor Swift Dazzles in Metallics While on a Date Night with Travis Kelce in NYC

Two months after tying the knot at Madison Square Garden, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are once again running around New York. The duo squeezed in a night out at Ambassadors Clubhouse in NoMad before the start of football season.

Swift and Kelce donned color-coordinating fall looks, with the "All Too Well" singer opting for a go-to designer. Per The Zoe Report, which published the photos (see them here), she chose a metallic halter maxi dress from Stella McCartney's Fall 2026 collection, and accessorized with the designer's Frayme bucket bag (similar here, $135) and $944 Twist heels from Aquazzura (similar here, $32 ; $26).

The most show-stopping piece of her outfit, however, was her jewelry. Notably, Swift wore Elizabeth Taylor's opal ring and bracelet; it's speculated that she now owns the entire collection that formerly belonged to the Hollywood legend.