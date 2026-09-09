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Taylor Swift Dazzles in Metallics While on a Date Night with Travis Kelce in NYC

She accessorized with Elizabeth Taylor's jewelry

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By Clara Stein
Published Sep 9, 2026
5:30pm

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taylor swift metallic dress nyc date night
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Two months after tying the knot at Madison Square Garden, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are once again running around New York. The duo squeezed in a night out at Ambassadors Clubhouse in NoMad before the start of football season.

Swift and Kelce donned color-coordinating fall looks, with the "All Too Well" singer opting for a go-to designer. Per The Zoe Report, which published the photos (see them here), she chose a metallic halter maxi dress from Stella McCartney's Fall 2026 collection, and accessorized with the designer's Frayme bucket bag (similar here, $135) and $944 Twist heels from Aquazzura (similar here, $32; $26).

The most show-stopping piece of her outfit, however, was her jewelry. Notably, Swift wore Elizabeth Taylor's opal ring and bracelet; it's speculated that she now owns the entire collection that formerly belonged to the Hollywood legend.

According to Page Six, the couple was joined by two guests at the restaurant, which is famed for its North Indian cuisine, and ordered a variety of classic dishes. Ambassadors Clubhouse is known for its "Feast Menus;" the dinner menu starts at $125 per person, with an optional $85 wine pairing. Dishes include the Original BBQ Butter Chicken Chop, Punjabi Methi Red Shrimps, Methi Romanesco & Chana Biryani and Taran Taran Jalebi & Cassatta Baked Alaska.

Since her nuptials, Swift has led a rather quiet life, seeing friends, attending weddings and popping up occasionally with Kelce, who recently finished football training camp as well as pre-season. The Kansas City Chiefs lost to the LA Rams in week one, to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week two and drew with the Seattle Seahawks in week three. The team's first game of the season takes place on September 14, when they face off against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium, the Chiefs' home turf. Meanwhile, it's rumored that Swift may campaign for an Oscar for her song "I Knew It, I Knew You," which she contributed to Toy Story 5 earlier in the summer.

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Clara Stein

Contributing Editor

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