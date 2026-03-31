Reese Witherspoon is many things: Academy Award-winning actress, producer, media mogul, Book-Lover-in-Chief and proud mom of three. The newly-minted 50-year-old shares daughter Ava Phillippe (26) and son Deacon Phillippe (22) with actor Ryan Phillippe and youngest son Tennessee Toth (13) with actor, producer and former talent agent Jim Toth. While Witherspoon keeps most of her social media feeds work-related, Ava and Deacon are known to appear from time to time, with little glimpses of Tennessee. Recently, all three made an appearance in a rare video to honor a very special occasion.
Reese Witherspoon Shares Rare Video of All Three Kids Celebrating Her Birthday
Including a cute moment with Ava
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Witherspoon rang in her 50th birthday on March 22, reeling in well wishes from fans and friends alike (including a Jennifer Garner saxophone tribute). She later took to Instagram to share a recap of her honky-tonk birthday festivities, wearing a white fringe mini dress (similar here, $67) and coordinating Western-inspired boots (similar here, $46).
"My heart is BURSTING from all the birthday love!" she wrote. "Celebrating 50 years of life with my kids, family and so many friends made this milestone so special. Thank you to everyone who reached out, sent wishes, or shared love from afar —it means the world to me."
Ava, Deacon and Tennessee were by her side in their own themed getup, the boys sporting Stetsons with Ava rocking a black ensemble to contrast her mother's white one. But killer party outfits aside, the sweetest thing was Ava telling her mom "I love you" after they posed for photos, to which Witherspoon responded in kind.
Sounds like it was a birthday for the books.