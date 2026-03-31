Reese Witherspoon Shares Rare Video of All Three Kids Celebrating Her Birthday

Witherspoon rang in her 50th birthday on March 22, reeling in well wishes from fans and friends alike (including a Jennifer Garner saxophone tribute). She later took to Instagram to share a recap of her honky-tonk birthday festivities, wearing a white fringe mini dress (similar here, $67) and coordinating Western-inspired boots (similar here, $46).

"My heart is BURSTING from all the birthday love!" she wrote. "Celebrating 50 years of life with my kids, family and so many friends made this milestone so special. Thank you to everyone who reached out, sent wishes, or shared love from afar —it means the world to me."