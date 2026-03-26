Jennifer Garner is a woman of many talents. She's a prolific actress, for one. (13 Going on 30 will always be one of my favorite rom-coms.) In addition, Garner is co-founder of organic kids' snack brand Once Upon a Farm, the host of a pretend cooking show, busy mom and lover of many an analog activity. But did you know she plays...the saxophone? It was news to me, albeit a delightful surprise when the Golden Globe winner dusted off her instrument in tribute to a celebrity friend.
Jennifer Garner Shows Off Quirky Talent in Honor of Reese Witherspoon
Who knew???
Reese Witherspoon recently turned the big 5-0, and to celebrate, Garner played Jimmie Davis' classic "You Are My Sunshine," as a montage of photos and animated stickers floated through the frame.
"An ode to my sunshine friend on her 50th birthday. We love you, @reesewitherspoon!" Garner wrote in the caption. As she played the saxophone, the actress sat by her backyard fire pit, casually dressed in leggings and a Once Upon a Farm T-shirt, crumpled sheet music in her lap. Hello Sunshine, Witherspoon's media company, commented with an appropriate slew of sun emojis.
The pair have been long-time friends, and Witherspoon co-produces Garner's AppleTV+ series, The Last Thing He Told Me. Recently, the Legally Blonde star paid tribute to her friend in a heartfelt post on International Women's Day, writing, "Sometimes the best thing you can do for a friend is just show up. Jen and I have supported each other through a lot of life and I'm so grateful for her joyful spirit."
May we all find friends to stick with us through thick and thin—and play us a celebratory tune on the sax.