Jennifer Garner Shows Off Quirky Talent in Honor of Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon recently turned the big 5-0, and to celebrate, Garner played Jimmie Davis' classic "You Are My Sunshine," as a montage of photos and animated stickers floated through the frame.

"An ode to my sunshine friend on her 50th birthday. We love you, @reesewitherspoon!" Garner wrote in the caption. As she played the saxophone, the actress sat by her backyard fire pit, casually dressed in leggings and a Once Upon a Farm T-shirt, crumpled sheet music in her lap. Hello Sunshine, Witherspoon's media company, commented with an appropriate slew of sun emojis.