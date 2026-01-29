About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
books

Reese Witherspoon Launched a Gen Z Book Club and I Have Thoughts on Her First Pick

That's one way to kick off the new year

Author image: null
By Clara Stein
Published Jan 29, 2026
7:05pm

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and some items may be gifted to us. Additionally, PureWow may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. All prices are accurate upon date of publish. You can learn more about the affiliate process here.

Reese Witherspoon
Matt Baron/BEI

It’s been nearly a decade since Reese Witherspoon launched her first book club, Reese’s Book Club, and now she’s back with a fresh twist. Through her Hello Sunshine company, Sunnie, Witherspoon has launched Sunnie Reads, a Gen Z–focused book club, and she revealed its first pick earlier this month: Beth Is Dead.

Just judging from the title, it already seemed like my kind of read. The synopsis only sealed the deal. Written by Katie Bernet, Beth Is Dead is a debut thriller and a dark reimagining of Little Women, only this time, Beth March is murdered on New Year’s Day.

When Beth is found dead in the woods, her sisters vow to uncover her killer. And they've got a handful of suspects abound, including the neighbor who has feelings for not one but two of the girls, Meg’s manipulative best friend, Amy’s flirtatious mentor and Beth’s lionhearted first love. But the surviving sisters quickly discover that each March girl had secrets… and motives for committing the unthinkable.

If this sounds like your kind of murder mystery—or the perfect pick for the Gen Z reader in your life—Beth Is Dead is available now on Amazon.

Books aren’t the only thing Witherspoon has in store for this generation. In August 2025, she announced that digital magazines will also be part of the Sunnie experience.

“Sunnie Issues,” a new monthly digital magazine curated by Gen Z, will feature personal essays, expert advice, deep dives on STEM topics, and more. There’s also “Sunnie Playbooks,” described as a “personal pep talk meets a journaling session” in her August 21, 2025 post. These downloadable guides include research-backed tools and activities designed to help navigate stress and spark creativity.

Grab your copy of Beth Is Dead here.

Want all the latest entertainment news sent right to your inbox? Subscribe here.

RELATED

Reese Witherspoon Was Told Never to Take This Job (Try Not to Eyeroll)

Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2026 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe