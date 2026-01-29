Reese Witherspoon Launched a Gen Z Book Club and I Have Thoughts on Her First Pick

It’s been nearly a decade since Reese Witherspoon launched her first book club, Reese’s Book Club, and now she’s back with a fresh twist. Through her Hello Sunshine company, Sunnie, Witherspoon has launched Sunnie Reads, a Gen Z–focused book club, and she revealed its first pick earlier this month: Beth Is Dead.
Just judging from the title, it already seemed like my kind of read. The synopsis only sealed the deal. Written by Katie Bernet, Beth Is Dead is a debut thriller and a dark reimagining of Little Women, only this time, Beth March is murdered on New Year’s Day.