Prince William Looks Every Bit the Future King in New Photos

We're used to seeing Prince William in his signature navy blue suit, but every now and then, the future king gives us a reason to do a double take. Whether it's a state dinner, a movie premiere or an awards ceremony, some occasions call for a little extra pomp and circumstance. And his appearance yesterday was definitely one of them.

The Prince of Wales, 44, attended the National Service of Remembrance in London on Sunday, looking particularly regal in a red-collared Officer's Cloak of The Blues and Royals, a cavalry regiment of the British Army. The royal, who serves with the Household Cavalry, wore the formal military attire as he laid a wreath at the Cenotaph war memorial. And royal fans couldn't help but note how kingly he looked.

"William looks his most regal [ever]," one person commented. Another shared, "Prince William is the epitome of regal."