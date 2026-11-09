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Prince William Looks Every Bit the Future King in New Photos

Crown-worthy style

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Nov 9, 2026
4:13pm
Prince William Remembrance Day 2026 720x780
Arthur Edwards/WPA Pool/Shutterstock

We're used to seeing Prince William in his signature navy blue suit, but every now and then, the future king gives us a reason to do a double take. Whether it's a state dinner, a movie premiere or an awards ceremony, some occasions call for a little extra pomp and circumstance. And his appearance yesterday was definitely one of them.

The Prince of Wales, 44, attended the National Service of Remembrance in London on Sunday, looking particularly regal in a red-collared Officer's Cloak of The Blues and Royals, a cavalry regiment of the British Army. The royal, who serves with the Household Cavalry, wore the formal military attire as he laid a wreath at the Cenotaph war memorial. And royal fans couldn't help but note how kingly he looked.

"William looks his most regal [ever]," one person commented. Another shared, "Prince William is the epitome of regal."

"Honouring all those who have served, and continue to serve, in defence of our freedom," an Instagram post recapping the event read. "On Remembrance Sunday, we remember those who gave their lives in service,and reflect on the lasting impact of their sacrifice."

The caption continued, "We remember them today and always. Lest we forget."

While Remembrance Sunday takes place on the closest Sunday to Remembrance Day, the official observance falls on Nov. 11. Across the U.K., people pause for two minutes of silence at 11 a.m. to mark the end of World War I and honor those who lost their lives in military service.

William was joined by Kate Middleton, King Charles, Queen Camilla and other members of the royal family for the annual ceremony. The royal brood also shared a look at another meaningful tradition from the weekend.

On Saturday, Nov. 7, the family attended the Royal British Legion's annual Festival of Remembrance at Royal Albert Hall in London.

For the occasion, Princess Catherine opted for a black polka-dot belted dress and matching slingback heels, while William kept things classic in a navy suit and striped tie.

A series of photos from the event appeared on the couple's joint Instagram account the following day, alongside a heartfelt message honoring those who have served.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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