King Charles's Caribbean Tour Photos Have Royal Fans Asking: Where's His Umbrella?

A royal photo dump usually comes with a few familiar highlights: glamorous outfits, meet-and-greets and plenty of picturesque backdrops. But when Buckingham Palace shared its latest batch of photos featuring King Charles and Queen Camilla, fans had something else on their minds. And it all came down to one missing accessory: an umbrella.

On Nov. 2, the palace posted a carousel of photos documenting the royal couple's autumn tour. The lead image featured King Charles looking particularly chic in a pair of sunglasses, while the remaining snapshots showed the couple meeting locals and taking part in various outings. But among the usual royal admirers in the comments, one question kept popping up: Where's his umbrella?

"Did he bring his umbrella?" one person asked. Another commented, "What about Umbrellagate?" A third chimed in, "You need [an] umbrella."