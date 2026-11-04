About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

King Charles's Caribbean Tour Photos Have Royal Fans Asking: Where's His Umbrella?

Fans were on umbrella watch

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Nov 4, 2026
4:38pm
King Charles 720x780
Jonathan Brady-PA/POOL supplied by Splash News/Shutterstock

A royal photo dump usually comes with a few familiar highlights: glamorous outfits, meet-and-greets and plenty of picturesque backdrops. But when Buckingham Palace shared its latest batch of photos featuring King Charles and Queen Camilla, fans had something else on their minds. And it all came down to one missing accessory: an umbrella.

On Nov. 2, the palace posted a carousel of photos documenting the royal couple's autumn tour. The lead image featured King Charles looking particularly chic in a pair of sunglasses, while the remaining snapshots showed the couple meeting locals and taking part in various outings. But among the usual royal admirers in the comments, one question kept popping up: Where's his umbrella?

"Did he bring his umbrella?" one person asked. Another commented, "What about Umbrellagate?" A third chimed in, "You need [an] umbrella."

The comments are a nod to an unexpected moment during the couple's visit to Antigua and Barbuda on Nov. 1. While attending celebrations marking the country's 45th anniversary of independence at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, the royals were caught in a sudden downpour.

Queen Camilla, 79, was quickly handed a clear umbrella and made her way off the field to seek shelter. King Charles, 77, wasn't quite as lucky. As rain poured down, the monarch appeared visibly frustrated, throwing his hands in the air and repeatedly waving to aides for an umbrella.

He eventually got one and carried it as he stepped off the dais to inspect the troops.

As for the palace's latest Instagram carousel, it also featured King Charles checking out a Formula E racing car, Queen Camilla meeting with female advocates and leaders, and more.

"The King was greeted by crowds during a visit to Nelson’s Dockyard in Antigua and Barbuda today," the caption read. "At the site, His Majesty learned about efforts to protect Antigua and Barbuda’s natural and built heritage."

Want all the latest entertainment news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

RELATED

King Charles Is Set to Get a Massive Pay Bump

LongHeadshot

Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2026 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe