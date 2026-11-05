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King Charles & Queen Camilla Just Dropped a New Portrait—and They're Glowing

Talk about royal radiance

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Nov 5, 2026
4:16pm
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When it comes to the royal family, there's certainly no shortage of swoon-worthy photos. From an adorable Halloween throwback featuring Prince Louis to a stunning black-and-white portrait of Prince William and Kate Middleton, the royals always seem to deliver a picture-perfect moment. And just when we think we've seen it all, another royal snap comes along to steal the spotlight. This time, King Charles and Queen Camilla are taking center stage, serving up some serious Caribbean glow in a new portrait taken during their recent royal tour.

In the portrait, which was taken in Antigua, Queen Camilla wore a blue chiffon dress by Anna Valentine, paired with turquoise and diamond earrings. Meanwhile, King Charles kept things classic with a suit, a tie, and a pocket square.

"A shared journey is measured not by the miles travelled but the moments that stay with us," read the caption of the Nov. 5 Instagram post. "Thank you to all who supported and followed Their Majesties’ Caribbean tour."

But the photo is just one snapshot of a much bigger royal adventure.

Charles and Camilla have been busy touring the Caribbean, with stops in the Bahamas, Guyana and Antigua and Barbuda, where the King also attended the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. The trip mixed official engagements with opportunities to connect with local communities and learn more about the region's history and culture.

During their time in Antigua, the couple visited an exhibition exploring the island's history of slavery and met with community members working to protect the environment. They also took part in a beach cleanup at Fort James Beach, where they helped collect litter alongside local conservation advocates.

Between the polished portraits and hands-on engagements, Charles and Camilla's trip offered plenty of moments worth a closer look.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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