King Charles & Queen Camilla Just Dropped a New Portrait—and They're Glowing

When it comes to the royal family, there's certainly no shortage of swoon-worthy photos. From an adorable Halloween throwback featuring Prince Louis to a stunning black-and-white portrait of Prince William and Kate Middleton, the royals always seem to deliver a picture-perfect moment. And just when we think we've seen it all, another royal snap comes along to steal the spotlight. This time, King Charles and Queen Camilla are taking center stage, serving up some serious Caribbean glow in a new portrait taken during their recent royal tour.

In the portrait, which was taken in Antigua, Queen Camilla wore a blue chiffon dress by Anna Valentine, paired with turquoise and diamond earrings. Meanwhile, King Charles kept things classic with a suit, a tie, and a pocket square.

"A shared journey is measured not by the miles travelled but the moments that stay with us," read the caption of the Nov. 5 Instagram post. "Thank you to all who supported and followed Their Majesties’ Caribbean tour."