Kate Middleton's Latest Royal Engagement Holds a Deeper Meaning

When it comes to royal engagements, every member of the family has causes that hold a special place in their heart. Prince William has long championed environmental conservation and mental health initiatives, while Kate Middleton has made early childhood development one of her biggest priorities. But there's another passion the Princess of Wales has never been shy about sharing: her love of nature. And one of her latest royal outings brought that interest into focus.

A post shared on social media this week revealed that the Princess of Wales, 44, spent time with members of the Dose of Nature community at Pensford Field in Kew, southwest London. The organization works to improve mental health and well-being by helping people build a stronger connection with the natural world.

During her visit, Kate met with Dose of Nature founder Dr. Alison Greenwood, clinical lead Dr. Georgina Gould, members of the team, volunteers and participants.