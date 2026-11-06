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Kate Middleton's Latest Royal Engagement Holds a Deeper Meaning

There's a personal connection

Author image: null
By Clara Stein
Published Nov 6, 2026
5:27pm
Kate Middleton Does of Nature 720x780
Ben Stanstall-AFP/POOL supplied by Splash News/Shutterstock

When it comes to royal engagements, every member of the family has causes that hold a special place in their heart. Prince William has long championed environmental conservation and mental health initiatives, while Kate Middleton has made early childhood development one of her biggest priorities. But there's another passion the Princess of Wales has never been shy about sharing: her love of nature. And one of her latest royal outings brought that interest into focus.

A post shared on social media this week revealed that the Princess of Wales, 44, spent time with members of the Dose of Nature community at Pensford Field in Kew, southwest London. The organization works to improve mental health and well-being by helping people build a stronger connection with the natural world.

During her visit, Kate met with Dose of Nature founder Dr. Alison Greenwood, clinical lead Dr. Georgina Gould, members of the team, volunteers and participants.

Alongside the carousel of photos and videos from the visit, the caption read, "A wonderful visit to pioneering mental health charity @dose_of_nature_, which supports people experiencing mental health challenges through a clinically led programme that combines psychology, connection with nature and one-to-one guidance."

"Founder Dr Alison Greenwood and Clinical Lead Dr Georgina Gould share how spending time in nature can help us feel both calmer and more alert, exploring the science behind this, from the sound of birdsong to air in a woodland," the post concluded.

Princess Catherine's interest in nature goes beyond royal engagements. The Princess has previously spoken about how the outdoors has provided comfort and a sense of healing, particularly throughout her cancer journey.

In May 2025, she opened up about that personal connection in a heartfelt video, sharing just how much the natural world has meant to her.

“Over the past year, nature has been my sanctuary. The natural world's capacity to inspire us, to nurture us and to help us heal and grow is boundless and has been understood for generations,” she says in the clip.

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Clara Stein

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