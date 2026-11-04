Prince William and Prince George Take Their Soccer Bond to Spain

There are few things better than bonding with a loved one over a shared favorite team. Whether it's watching the game from the couch or making a whole trip out of it, those little traditions have a way of becoming core memories. And apparently, Prince William and Prince George are making their own version of that tradition. The royals recently headed out for some father-son time at an international soccer outing.
On Tuesday, Nov. 3, William, 44, and George, 13, headed to Barcelona, Spain, to watch Aston Villa take on FC Barcelona in a UEFA Champions League match at Spotify Camp Nou. The outing marked George's first public appearance since he started boarding at Eton College in September, making the father-son trip a particularly sweet reunion during his half-term break.