Prince William and Prince George Take Their Soccer Bond to Spain

The two were dressed casually for the rainy evening, with George sporting his hood up at times and William wearing a cap. And while the weather may not have been ideal, the duo appeared happy to be there supporting their team.

FC Barcelona even gave them a special shoutout on social media, writing, “FC Barcelona is honoured to welcome His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales and His Royal Highness Prince George to the Spotify Camp Nou.”

They added, “Thank you for joining us for a special evening of Champions League football featuring your beloved Aston Villa.”

If you're wondering where George's love for Aston Villa comes from, you can thank his dad. William has been a longtime supporter of the club.