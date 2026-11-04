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Prince William and Prince George Take Their Soccer Bond to Spain

A kickin' good time

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Nov 4, 2026
5:27pm
Prince Williamd Prince George FC Barcelona game 720x780
James Marsh/Shutterstock

There are few things better than bonding with a loved one over a shared favorite team. Whether it's watching the game from the couch or making a whole trip out of it, those little traditions have a way of becoming core memories. And apparently, Prince William and Prince George are making their own version of that tradition. The royals recently headed out for some father-son time at an international soccer outing.

On Tuesday, Nov. 3, William, 44, and George, 13, headed to Barcelona, Spain, to watch Aston Villa take on FC Barcelona in a UEFA Champions League match at Spotify Camp Nou. The outing marked George's first public appearance since he started boarding at Eton College in September, making the father-son trip a particularly sweet reunion during his half-term break.

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James Marsh/Shutterstock

The two were dressed casually for the rainy evening, with George sporting his hood up at times and William wearing a cap. And while the weather may not have been ideal, the duo appeared happy to be there supporting their team.

FC Barcelona even gave them a special shoutout on social media, writing, “FC Barcelona is honoured to welcome His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales and His Royal Highness Prince George to the Spotify Camp Nou.”

They added, “Thank you for joining us for a special evening of Champions League football featuring your beloved Aston Villa.”

If you're wondering where George's love for Aston Villa comes from, you can thank his dad. William has been a longtime supporter of the club.

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James Marsh/Shutterstock

The trip comes shortly after a major milestone in George's year.

The 13-year-old began boarding at Eton College in September, following in his father's footsteps. In fact, William and Kate were right by his side for the big first-day drop-off, which included a formal school uniform and a few sweet family photos.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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