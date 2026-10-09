Prince Harry Gets Candid About Grief (and His Thoughts on Psychedelics)

In his 2023 memoir, Spare, Prince Harry wasn't shy about his thoughts—and experiences with—psychedelics as a tool for therapy, and he doubled down on his position in the interview.

“Having witnessed how psychedelics are helping veterans and others who are suffering, it really excites me to see support for this research getting more traction across party lines here in the U.S.,” he said. “Psychedelic assisted therapy is no longer a fringe idea or thought. It’s really becoming, I think, mainstream.”

He also touched on how he's allowing himself more space in his adult life to think about his mom—something he previously shut down as an adolescent. Now, he even finds himself seeking Princess Diana's guidance.

“There is an element of me carrying my mother in me that ultimately energizes me for the work that I do. I felt for many years now, especially in the last six, so much of my mother within me," he said. “A lot has happened in my life in the last six years, and she has turned up at moments where it makes complete sense that she turned up in those moments. But I know that if I work harder, that I can be connected to her more often than these sort of fleeting moments.”