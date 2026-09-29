Prince Harry Reveals How Archie and Lilibet Are Really Feeling About School in the U.K.

Moving to a new country is a big adjustment for anyone. There are new homes, new routines and, if you have kids, the added pressure of making sure they’re settling in OK. And apparently, that’s true even when you’re a royal. Just weeks after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved their family from California back to the United Kingdom, Harry is sharing an update on how Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are adjusting to their new lives.

The Duke of Sussex, 42, opened up about the family’s transition after taking part in a daring skydive outside Toronto. After landing, Harry spoke with Canadian broadcaster CTV and offered a rare glimpse into how his children are doing at school in the U.K.

“The kids are happy in school,” he revealed.