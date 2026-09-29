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Prince Harry Reveals How Archie and Lilibet Are Really Feeling About School in the U.K.

The kids are alright

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Sep 29, 2026
1:37pm
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Phil Lewis/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

Moving to a new country is a big adjustment for anyone. There are new homes, new routines and, if you have kids, the added pressure of making sure they’re settling in OK. And apparently, that’s true even when you’re a royal. Just weeks after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved their family from California back to the United Kingdom, Harry is sharing an update on how Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are adjusting to their new lives.

The Duke of Sussex, 42, opened up about the family’s transition after taking part in a daring skydive outside Toronto. After landing, Harry spoke with Canadian broadcaster CTV and offered a rare glimpse into how his children are doing at school in the U.K.

“The kids are happy in school,” he revealed.

And it sounds like Harry is feeling pretty good about the family’s return, too.

“It’s been great. It’s been great to be back on British soil,” he said. “It gives me a chance to really focus on Invictus Birmingham in the games July next year.”

The update comes after Archie and Lilibet switched schools shortly after starting the new term. Their move was attributed to security concerns surrounding the school commute, rather than any issue with the school itself.

Harry and Meghan returned to the U.K. with their children in August, after six years living in California.

The family’s return has also come with an official clarification from Buckingham Palace about their status. A letter authorized by King Charles reaffirmed that the couple remain non-working members of the royal family.

So, while the family has had a few adjustments to make since moving across the pond, Harry’s latest update suggests Archie and Lilibet are settling into their new school life just fine.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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