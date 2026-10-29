Paris Hilton Goes All-Out on Her Family's Halloween Costumes (and Her Daughter's Look Steals the Show)

"My life is a fairytale, and the magic never ends," Hilton wrote in the caption. She starred as Belle in the Disney princess's bright yellow gown, while her husband, Carter Reum, donned a full Beast costume complete with a mask. Phoenix color-coordinated with his mom as Lumière, the charismatic candlestick, and London dressed as Chip, the child of Mrs. Potts.

Many fans were confused (and amused) that London wasn't given the princess costume, but instead dressed as a secondary character. I found it rather funny, and honestly more practical. In a video Hilton shared (below), the kids were delighted by their mom's poofy gown, even crawling under the petticoat like a tent. That fun wouldn't have been possible with a pint-sized dress.