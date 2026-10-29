Halloween is right around the corner, and we mortals aren't the only ones plotting our (last-minute) Halloween costumes. Celebrities are also going all-out. Is anyone else intensely curious about Heidi Klum's costume? While the model and undisputed Queen of Halloween has everyone guessing after posting some body horror-esque sneak peeks on Instagram, Paris Hilton opted for something much more wholesome. The reality star did a Beauty and the Beast group costume with her family, and the way she styled her daughter, London, was too funny.
Paris Hilton Goes All-Out on Her Family's Halloween Costumes (and Her Daughter's Look Steals the Show)
A tale as old as time
"My life is a fairytale, and the magic never ends," Hilton wrote in the caption. She starred as Belle in the Disney princess's bright yellow gown, while her husband, Carter Reum, donned a full Beast costume complete with a mask. Phoenix color-coordinated with his mom as Lumière, the charismatic candlestick, and London dressed as Chip, the child of Mrs. Potts.
Many fans were confused (and amused) that London wasn't given the princess costume, but instead dressed as a secondary character. I found it rather funny, and honestly more practical. In a video Hilton shared (below), the kids were delighted by their mom's poofy gown, even crawling under the petticoat like a tent. That fun wouldn't have been possible with a pint-sized dress.
The video showed BTS footage of the family's photoshoot, and both toddlers proved that they were naturals in front of the camera. They struck all the sassy poses and even melted the photographers' hearts by sharing a big hug. The audio reveals the team bribed Phoenix into good behavior by promising that he'd meet a gecko after the shoot. The team made good on its word and even over-delivered. Phoenix was later seen sitting in Hilton's lap cradling said gecko, and then also getting a special opportunity to hold...a tarantula. Safe to say, that was the scariest things about the Hilton family's Halloween.